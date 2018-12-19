23850 results for
You've Heard About Personality Types, But What About Aging Types?
What's your type?
Does Sex Make You Nervous? Here’s How To Develop A Healthier Relationship With Sex
This is why our relationship to our own bodies is so strained.
There's A Reason You Can't Stop Reaching Into The Candy Jar, Say Scientists
Spoiler alert: It's not your sweet tooth.
Hormones Out Of Whack? This Yoga Sequence Is All You Need
Ready, set, breathe.
The Crazy Hack That Will Ripen Your Avocado In Just 10 Minutes
Because you need your avocado toast fix right this instant.
I Tried Ear Seeds For Anxiety — This Is What Happened
It's like all-day acupuncture.
What Everyone Should Know About Mind-Body Therapy
As a mind-body psychotherapist, I've worked to address the whole person whenever a health issue is presented.
3 Ways I Learned To Stop Worrying About Losing Weight & Love My Belly
Because gut health is about so much more than how you look
Cup Curious Right Now? Relax: Here’s How To Make A Comfortable Switch
Your Complete Guide To Mindful Holiday Eating
Slow down and make each holiday meal a mindful one.
How A Parasite Taught Me To Live in Harmony With My Microbes
"To say that one tiny microorganism changed me as a person is a massive understatement; it forever altered the course of my life."
The Houseplant Mistake Everyone Makes When The Weather Gets Chilly
When I reached out to Puneet Sabharwal, the CEO and co-founder of plant subscription company Horti, about common mistakes that plant parents make...
10 Ways To Make Your Day A Little Healthier
In order to create change, you have to make the decision that you want to change.
11 Ways Clutter Is Messing With Your Health & Relationships
It's time to stop hiding behind your clutter.
5 Things To Do Instead Of Setting A New Year's Resolution
Have you ever made a New Year's resolution? Were you able to keep it? If you answered no to that question, you are not alone. According to research,...
The 12 Types Of Anger + How To Defuse Each For Healthier Relationships
No one can make you angry unless you allow them. You are always in control of your emotions—even when it doesn't feel like it.
Feel The Fear & Do It Anyway + 4 Other Secrets To Achieving Your Wildest Dreams
Whether you're starting your own company or trying to achieve another goal, these tips can help you conquer any challenge—no matter how steep.
Why I Tell My Patients They Can (And Should) Keep Eating Meat
"Where's the beef?" That was the slogan of a major fast food chain years ago. And after the new recommendations from the World Health Organization —...
5 Must-Read News Stories You Might've Missed Last Week
The diet that does it all and the protein behind Tom Brady's success.
Why Spring Breeds Allergies, And 7 Ways To Cope Naturally
Just when the weather finally warms up, you’re stuck inside nursing a runny nose and red, itchy eyes between bouts of constant sneezing. Sound...