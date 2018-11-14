15487 results for

Functional Food

The Healthiest Ways RDs Eat Canned Artichokes, From Pizzas To Salad

They might not be popular, but they sure are nutritious.

#COVID-19 #salads #canned food
Abby Moore
April 3
Friendships

How To Build New, Meaningful Connections In A Large City

We get it: Making friends as an adult can be tough.

#friendship #technology
Shanna Tyler
November 14 2018
Off-the-Grid

The Most Romantic Eco-Hotels In Europe

The best eco-hotels in Europe — small, secret, and very affordable boutique places to stay in France, Spain, Ibiza, and Germany.

#environmentalism
Alden Wicker
October 11 2016
Integrative Health

Natural Remedies For Constipation

Understanding the cause of your constipation will lead to the solution.

#gut health #digestion
Mariza Snyder, D.C.
June 20 2018
Integrative Health
Integrative Health

A Medicinal Shroom For Every Health Woe

Is your 3 p.m. slump out of control? Make cordyceps your new best friend.

#superfoods #food
Britt Martin
July 3 2017
Mental Health

How To Tame Your Fight-Or-Flight Response In 3 Simple Steps

How to activate your parasympathetic nervous system by practicing awareness, breathing, and assessing the situation.

#stress #anxiety
Sheetal Ajmani, M.D.
February 4 2019
Beauty
Motivation
Friendships

7 Ways To "Be There" For Your Friends When You Can't Actually Be There

How can we support each other from the confines of our homes?

#COVID-19 #friendship #grief
Sarah Regan
April 17

9 Easy Ways To Deal With Everyday Anxiety: A Doctor Explains

If you’re one of the millions of Americans who struggle with anxiety, you know the havoc it can wreak on your daily life — from getting in the way of...

#anxiety #stress #health #stress management
Ernest Brown, M.D., M.S.
December 21 2015
Motivation

The Best Type Of Yoga To Try If You're A Beginner + How To Get Started

Everything you need to know about the practice.

#yoga
Colette Coleman
July 29
Functional Food

7 Things You Need To Know Today (March 17)

All the wellness news you need to know today, including why we wear green on St. Patrick's Day, danger facing the Great Barrier Reef, and Seth Meyers'...

#news #news roundup
Elizabeth Inglese
March 17 2017
Parenting

10 Resources For Black Mothers — Because Maternal Care Is Important

As we are making a more conscious effort to raise up black platforms and voices, we realized one area is incredibly important right now: resources for...

#motherhood
Alexandra Engler
June 22

5 Instant Benefits Of Going Vegan-ish

You don't have to go full vegan to get these great perks.

#food as medicine #vegan #healthy foods #food
Kathy Freston
September 5 2016

How To Tell If Someone Is Really Spiritual, Or Just Full Of Sh*t

We hear it all the time: “I am spiritual, but I am not religious.”

#healing #gratitude #mindfulness #abundance #personal growth
Chandresh Bhardwaj
January 11 2016
Spirituality

10 Books To Read If You Want To Start 2016 Right

Here’s the lineup we've all been waiting for.

#relationships #books #inspiration #self-care
Emma Mildon
December 2 2015