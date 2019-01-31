15770 results for

Spirituality

How To Read Your Birth Chart Like An Astrologer

The AstroTwins spill a few of their secrets.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 31 2019
Sex
Healthy Weight

What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Lose Weight: A Hormone Expert Explains

Understanding that permanent weight loss occurs as a result of hormone balance has helped so many of my patients finally get their weight under...

#hormones #weight loss #health
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
April 22 2016
Home
Spirituality

Your July 2017 Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

"In a rare turn, drama actually decreases under Leo's celestial spell. Leo also rules play, romance and childlike wonder, and we could all use a dose...

#personal growth #astrology #love horoscope #spirituality
The AstroTwins
July 1 2017
Sex

Tantric Principles For Intensely Intimate Sex

We often judge our bodies, our ability to please our partner, or what our "O face" looks like. When trying something new, those judgments and fears...

#love #relationships #sexuality #sex #personal growth
Psalm Isadora
April 9 2016
Recovery

15 Ways To Show Yourself Gratitude (And Why It Matters)

Thanksgiving is about sharing joy and love with those you appreciate. And, yes, it is a beautiful tradition, setting aside time to say thank to the...

#healing #acceptance #happiness #gratitude #abundance
Shannon Kaiser
November 25 2015
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Chocolate and peanut butter are a perfect match, after all.

#dessert #vegan #snacks #gluten-free
Eliza Sullivan
June 4
Personal Growth
Sex
Spirituality
Recipes
Beauty

The 10-Minute Clean Beauty Routine This Peloton Instructor Swears By

A real-life shift away from conventional brands that looks and feels *amazing.*

#makeup #skin care
Lindsay Kellner
November 20 2018
Parenting

The Biggest Mistake Parents Make When Talking To Their Kids About Sex

Forget about having "The Talk." Instead, just talk.

#news #dating
Caroline Shannon-Karasik
October 9 2018
Beauty

The Surprising Reasons You Get Puffy Eyes & Dark Circles (And 5 Quick Fixes)

One of the most common questions I get asked by many patients is what they can do about the dark, puffy circles and bags under their eyes. Women spend...

#allergies #sleep
Bindiya Gandhi, M.D.
September 29 2015
Integrative Health

Calling All Acupuncture Skeptics: Here Are Some Great Reasons To Give It A Try

Like many other alternative therapies, acupuncture has plenty of fact and fiction surrounding it.

#Acupuncture #headaches #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Shari Auth, DACM, LMT
March 3 2018
Healthy Weight

What Is The Dubrow Diet & Is It Actually Healthy?

The product of years of diet failure and lots of research, the diet uses time-restricted eating and food lists to help with weight loss.

#intermittent fasting
Eliza Sullivan
December 31 2019
Personal Growth

4 Choices That Will Make Everyday Moments More Luminous

Many of us have been told we should just "live in the moment," but what does that actually mean?

#meditation #mindfulness #personal growth
Achim Nowak
January 9 2016