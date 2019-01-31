15770 results for
How To Read Your Birth Chart Like An Astrologer
The AstroTwins spill a few of their secrets.
This Is How Couples Can Increase Their Sexual Desire Over Time
The key is creating a slow burn.
What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Lose Weight: A Hormone Expert Explains
Understanding that permanent weight loss occurs as a result of hormone balance has helped so many of my patients finally get their weight under...
The 4 Most Effective Ways To Prevent Mold In Your Home This Summer
Don't let mold dampen your good time.
Your July 2017 Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?
"In a rare turn, drama actually decreases under Leo's celestial spell. Leo also rules play, romance and childlike wonder, and we could all use a dose...
Tantric Principles For Intensely Intimate Sex
We often judge our bodies, our ability to please our partner, or what our "O face" looks like. When trying something new, those judgments and fears...
Experiencing Foot Pain? Get To The Root Of The Problem With These 7 Exercises
Heal plantar fasciitis once and for all.
15 Ways To Show Yourself Gratitude (And Why It Matters)
Thanksgiving is about sharing joy and love with those you appreciate. And, yes, it is a beautiful tradition, setting aside time to say thank to the...
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
Chocolate and peanut butter are a perfect match, after all.
6 Gratitude-Sparking Ideas To Try If You Feel Uninspired At Work
By their humble nature, small wins can be hard to detect.
This Sexual Skill Takes Practice — But Will Give You Much More Powerful Orgasms
The science of edging and how to do it.
Julie Piatt On How She Stayed Sane Through A Bankruptcy Scare
"It doesn’t cost anything to be spiritual."
A Pesto Recipe That Targets Inflammation? It's Not Too Good To Be True
This creamy sauce is all benefits, no-compromise.
The 10-Minute Clean Beauty Routine This Peloton Instructor Swears By
A real-life shift away from conventional brands that looks and feels *amazing.*
The Biggest Mistake Parents Make When Talking To Their Kids About Sex
Forget about having "The Talk." Instead, just talk.
The Surprising Reasons You Get Puffy Eyes & Dark Circles (And 5 Quick Fixes)
One of the most common questions I get asked by many patients is what they can do about the dark, puffy circles and bags under their eyes. Women spend...
Calling All Acupuncture Skeptics: Here Are Some Great Reasons To Give It A Try
Like many other alternative therapies, acupuncture has plenty of fact and fiction surrounding it.
What Is The Dubrow Diet & Is It Actually Healthy?
The product of years of diet failure and lots of research, the diet uses time-restricted eating and food lists to help with weight loss.
4 Choices That Will Make Everyday Moments More Luminous
Many of us have been told we should just "live in the moment," but what does that actually mean?
4 Reasons Cardio Is Sabotaging Your Weight-Loss Goals
Can cardio make you gain weight?