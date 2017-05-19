15615 results for

Functional Food

These 9 Foods Are Scientifically Proven To Help Eliminate Anxiety

A lemon a day keeps the stress thoughts away!

#anxiety
Kim Suddeath
May 19 2017
Beauty

So 'Maskne' Is A Thing: How To Get Rid Of Face Mask Breakouts, From A Derm

You might be noticing some skin irritation in the area where you're wearing it, especially if you're wearing your face mask frequently.

#COVID-19 #news #skin care #acne #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
April 26
Parenting

Babies In New Study Cried 50% Less After Taking This Supplement

It is estimated that 40% of infants go through colic at some point, which basically means an otherwise healthy baby cries for more than three hours a...

#news #gut health #motherhood #probiotics
Sarah Regan
December 5 2019
Love

Research Finds The Scent Of A Loved One Could Help Improve Sleep

Scent is a powerful yet underappreciated sense that the human can experience.

#news #sleep #mbgsupplements
Christina Coughlin
February 16
PAID CONTENT FOR NOW

These Are The Best Adaptogens for Women's Health & Balancing Stress

These adaptogens will help you adjust to life's daily demands.

#Herbs #supplements
mindbodygreen
April 12 2018
Women's Health
Nature

How To Make A Floating Green Oasis Using The "Kokedama" Technique

Welcome to the floating garden of your dreams.

#plants
Jeanne Luna
April 11 2018
PAID CONTENT FOR Big Tree Farms

Quitting Sugar But Want Something Sweet? Try This

Sugar — and all its evils — is a hot topic these days, so chances are it’s already on your mind. On average, Americans consume about 77 pounds of...

#coconut water #healthy foods #sugar
mindbodygreen
July 17 2014
5 Easy Ways To Have Better Poops, All The Time

Let's talk about poop. Ideally, you’ll have one to three bowel movements a day.

#clean food #digestion #healthy foods
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
December 29 2015
