Why Running Isn't The Best Way To Lose Weight

So many people think running is the only way to lose weight or unwanted body fat. And while some people actually do enjoy lacing up their running...

#running #fitness #wellness #weight loss
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
February 26 2015
Bored Of Your Bone Broth? 10 Delicious Ways To Drink More & Elevate The Taste

They’ll have you falling in love with this healthy drink all over again.

#nutrition #soup #healthy foods #food
Heather Braaten
January 23 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Marie Kondo

This Organizational Technique Will Totally Change Your Life

Mari Kondo spills the four ways in which decluttering not only tidy up, but also spark life fulfillment.

#happiness #joy #gratitude #home
mindbodygreen
September 7 2016
7 Small Money Moves That Will Help You Achieve Your Life Goals

If you do a few small things in your 20s—seriously doable things—you can have a downright luxurious retirement. Fiji, anyone?

#career #money #abundance #personal growth
Nicole Lapin
March 18 2016
I Started Eating For My Metabolism & My Body Changed In A Bunch Of Unexpected Ways

Personalized metabolism diet benefits, including decreased bloat, effortless weight management, and more energy.

#Blood Sugar #metabolism
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 21 2018
7 Feng Shui–Approved Ways To Detox Your Bedroom

These quick changes will support your body, mind, and spirit.

#feng shui
Dana Claudat
May 29 2018
This Tiny Workout Tweak Will Transform The Rest Of Your Day

Plus, it did wonders for my anxiety.

#anxiety #yoga
Kait Hurley
December 3 2017
The One Thing Doctors Eat When They Want To Lose Weight

No rabbit food, we promise.

#cleanse
Liz Moody
January 25 2017

6 Things You Need To Know Today (June 19)

The top wellness news for June 20, 2017, including scary consequences of global warming, the secret to living longer, and IKEA's new commitment to...

#news #news roundup
Liz Moody
June 20 2017
Tantric Principles For Intensely Intimate Sex

We often judge our bodies, our ability to please our partner, or what our "O face" looks like. When trying something new, those judgments and fears...

#love #relationships #sexuality #sex #personal growth
Psalm Isadora
April 9 2016

Everyone In My Minimalist Family Lives Out Of 2 Suitcases. Here's What It's Like

I know this is an unconventional choice, but for us, it's the right one.

#minimalism #travel
Kaia Roman
April 5 2017
How To Get The Most Out Of Your Vacation (Even If You Aren’t Traveling)

Whether you have the opportunity to travel near or far this summer, or are just looking to let go in the comfort of your own home, here are some tips...

#relaxation #travel #self-care
Courtney Sunday
July 17 2015