7 Ways To Unlock Your Potential By Clearing Clutter

Clutter creates stagnant energy that keeps you trapped in every way imaginable.

Jayme Barrett
March 28 2013
Recovery
Nature

American Treasures: 7 Lesser-Known National Parks To Celebrate Today

Through turbulent times, these are parks we can all be proud of.

Emma Loewe
July 4 2018
Food Trends
Unlock Your Body's Potential With These Innovative Diet Optimization Tools

If you want to break through stagnant energy in your life, you need to upgrade what you eat and drink.

mindbodygreen
August 31 2017
Climate Change

What Eco-Friendly Living Looks Like In Paris

A must-read considering everything that's going on in the world.

Holly Rose
June 7 2017
Parenting
Integrative Health
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

Sunday packs a new moon, AND Mercury is snapping out of retrograde.

The AstroTwins
April 9 2018
Nature

Ayurvedic Secrets To Staying Cool During Sweaty Summer Commutes

Consider the days of showing up to work soaking wet behind you.

Emma Loewe
July 30 2019
Women's Health

How To Eat For Better Hormone Health In Your 30s, 40s & 50s

The best foods to eat during perimenopause, including cruciferous veggies, healthy carbs, and high-protein breakfasts.

Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN
January 29 2019
Outdoors
Love

4 Signs You're Addicted to Relationship Drama (And What To Do)

Do you miss the emotional intensity sometimes—or even crave it?

Kevin Gilliland, Psy.D.
August 26 2019
Personal Growth
Recipes

Up Your Healthy Brunch Game With These Tomato & Chive Waffles

A gluten-free, soy-free, vegetarian treat that will impress your friends.

Maya Feller, M.S., R.D., CDN.
September 27 2019
Social Good
Beauty
Spirituality

How Buddhism Can Lead To A More Balanced Life: A Psychologist Explains

I never thought that my training in clinical psychology would one day leave me hunched over charts detailing the meditation of monks in India about...

Beth Jacobs, Ph.D.
August 28 2017