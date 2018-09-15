15040 results for

Recipes

4 Essential Tips For Grilling Veggies That'll Even Impress Meat-Eaters

Here are a few things to think about when putting vegetables on the grill.

#vegetarian #vegan
Genevieve Taylor
June 20
Functional Food
Spirituality

How To Show Up Authentically & Without Fear, According To Shaman Durek

You are wonderful as you are—and so is everyone else.

#empowerment #confidence
Shaman Durek
October 11 2017
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Beauty
PAID CONTENT FOR Athleta

7 Invigorating Yoga Poses to Sweat Your Asana Off

The seven poses below are guaranteed to help you create that fire in your belly, so that you can show up for yourself — and all the people in your...

#partner #yoga #yoga sequence
Ally Hamilton
September 12 2015
Motivation

A Yogi In Uniform (Gorgeous Photos From LA)

Officer Milo is a yogi whom I have the honor of practicing with at my neighborhood studio. He takes his yoga off the mat and embodies what all police...

#slideshows #gratitude #yogis #Yoga for Men #yoga
Robert Sturman
September 30 2014
Home

5 Tips For Arranging Your Home Workspace, According To Feng Shui

We're still adjusting to working from home; make sure your space isn't left behind.

#COVID-19 #feng shui
Eliza Sullivan
March 18
Recipes
Sex

How To Unpack Your Sexual Shame & Turn It Into Your Greatest Teacher

As with every part of the transformational process, change begins with awareness.

#empowerment #manifesting
Alexandra Roxo
July 21
Motivation

If You Do Nothing Else For Exercise, Walk 10 Minutes A Day

The simple way to exercise and unwind at the end of a long day.

#stress #happiness #fitness #relaxation #wellness
Kris Goldman
September 2 2014
Wellness Trends
Beauty

I Tried Amazon's Top-Rated Vitamin C Serum. Here's What Happened

Does it really deliver smooth, bright skin on a budget?

#skin care
Stephanie Eckelkamp
February 21 2019
Home

Let's Settle This: Is Burning Candles At Home Bad For Air Quality?

We talked to a toxicologist, and here's the consensus.

#environmentalism #headaches
Emma Loewe
June 23 2019
Personal Growth
Integrative Health

My Chronic Bloating Was Ruining My Life. Here's How I Got Rid Of It For Good

"It got to the point where I woke up severely bloating and I couldn't get through my day."

#news #gut health #digestion
Jenna Schreck
May 10 2018
Spirituality

7 Ways To Transform Your Energy Quickly

Try one of these quick and simple actions the next time you need an energy reboot.

#music #gratitude #energy
Tanya Carroll Richardson
June 13 2018
Beauty