How To Get Centered Anytime, Anywhere In 7 Breaths
It may look as if you are just standing there, but Mountain Pose also called Tadasana (tah-DAHS-uh-nuh), is an active pose helping improve balance,...
8 Things Your Nails Are Trying To Tell You About Your Health
These small things can tell you all about your nail health.
5 Science-Backed Herbal Immunity Boosters — Which One’s Right For You?
A beginner-friendly list of herbs for immunity.
The Personality Type That Struggles With Finding Healthy Relationships (And What To Do About It)
This explains a lot...
An OB/GYN On The Maternal Health Disparities Black Women Face
Black maternal lives matter, and Black babies matter, too.
Adaptogens & Skin Care: 7 Options That Support Healthy, Gorgeous Skin
Stressed-out skin? Look no further.
Why You May Want To Skip The Pre-Breakfast Coffee, Study (Sadly) Finds
Your body (and blood sugar) will thank you.
Wellness Moms Weigh In With Their No. 1 Piece Of Advice For Meghan Markle
With Meghan Markle's first pregnancy around the corner, we are anxiously awaiting her top tips.
Why Parenting Experts Want You To Discipline (Not Punish) Kids
Teaching kids right from wrong isn't always easy.
Feeling Anxious? These 12 Vitamins, Minerals & Herbs May Help
When the stress and anxiety hit, maybe try some magnesium glycinate, hemp oil, or L-theanine.
The Truth About Blocked Pores & Clear Skin — Holistic Beauty Experts Weigh In
You can't shrink them, but you can make them look smaller!
29 Empowering Poses For National Yoga Month (Gorgeous Slideshow)
We at MindBodyGreen love the positive effects a yoga practice can have on the body and mind. Since September is National Yoga Month, we decided to...
This Couple Has Found The Secret To A Soothing, Minimalist Home
Keep at least one spot a blank canvas.
Everyone In The Wellness World Starts Their Morning With Lemon Water — But Does It Actually Make A Difference?
A registered dietitian breaks it down.
The 3 Products That Empowered Me To Work Out While 7 Months Pregnant
Being that I’m 7 months pregnant, I have been enjoying all sorts of new workout classes and at home fitness routines with equipment, adapting to...
5 Tips To "Sweat-Proof" Your Makeup, For Just The Right Amount Of Glow
Check these makeup-artist-approved hacks.
I Tested 6 Natural Deodorants So You Don't Have To
After a month and half, three sticks, one spray bottle, one cream and one salt crystal, here are six that worked for me.
7 Exercises Men Should Do For A Better Sex Life
Great health and great sex go hand in hand.
Rock-Star M.D. & Author Sara Gottfried On Her Favorite Tricks To Stay Healthy
Building a life you love is an inside job, says Dr. Sara Gottfried, a Berkeley-based physician and best-selling author.
7 Small Steps To Letting Yourself Heal From Panic Attacks
Sometimes you'll slip. Know that it's OK.