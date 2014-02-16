15040 results for

How To Get Centered Anytime, Anywhere In 7 Breaths

It may look as if you are just standing there, but Mountain Pose also called Tadasana (tah-DAHS-uh-nuh), is an active pose helping improve balance,...

#breathing #mindfulness #personal growth #yoga #self-awareness
Hope Knosher
February 16 2014
8 Things Your Nails Are Trying To Tell You About Your Health

These small things can tell you all about your nail health.

#hair #partner #skin care
Krista Soriano
April 29 2019
5 Science-Backed Herbal Immunity Boosters — Which One’s Right For You?

A beginner-friendly list of herbs for immunity.

#partner
Krista Soriano
November 13 2019
Women's Health

An OB/GYN On The Maternal Health Disparities Black Women Face

Black maternal lives matter, and Black babies matter, too.

#pregnancy #motherhood
Abby Moore
June 27
Women's Health

Wellness Moms Weigh In With Their No. 1 Piece Of Advice For Meghan Markle

With Meghan Markle's first pregnancy around the corner, we are anxiously awaiting her top tips.

#news #pregnancy
Olessa Pindak
October 16 2018
Why Parenting Experts Want You To Discipline (Not Punish) Kids

Teaching kids right from wrong isn't always easy.

#confidence
Alexandra Engler
September 16
Feeling Anxious? These 12 Vitamins, Minerals & Herbs May Help

When the stress and anxiety hit, maybe try some magnesium glycinate, hemp oil, or L-theanine. 

#anxiety #supplements #inflammation
Ellen Vora, M.D.
December 20 2018
The Truth About Blocked Pores & Clear Skin — Holistic Beauty Experts Weigh In

You can't shrink them, but you can make them look smaller!

#makeup #skin care
Lindsay Kellner
January 3 2018

29 Empowering Poses For National Yoga Month (Gorgeous Slideshow)

We at MindBodyGreen love the positive effects a yoga practice can have on the body and mind. Since September is National Yoga Month, we decided to...

#slideshows #feminism #yoga #partnered posts
Partner Post
September 17 2013
The 3 Products That Empowered Me To Work Out While 7 Months Pregnant

Being that I’m 7 months pregnant, I have been enjoying all sorts of new workout classes and at home fitness routines with equipment, adapting to...

#partner #yoga #motherhood
Sophie Jaffe
April 26 2018
I Tested 6 Natural Deodorants So You Don't Have To

After a month and half, three sticks, one spray bottle, one cream and one salt crystal, here are six that worked for me.

#toxic #beauty #wellness #skin
Allie White
April 11 2015
7 Exercises Men Should Do For A Better Sex Life

Great health and great sex go hand in hand.

#training advice #workout #fitness
Craig Cooper
January 18 2016

Rock-Star M.D. & Author Sara Gottfried On Her Favorite Tricks To Stay Healthy

Building a life you love is an inside job, says Dr. Sara Gottfried, a Berkeley-based physician and best-selling author.

#wellth #functional medicine
Jason Wachob
February 18 2016
7 Small Steps To Letting Yourself Heal From Panic Attacks

Sometimes you'll slip. Know that it's OK.

#breath #anxiety #fear
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
September 14 2018