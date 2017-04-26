14972 results for

Integrative Health

What I Wish Everyone Knew About Preventing Heart Disease

There are constant reminders that the number-one killer worldwide remains a pressing problem despite advances in medical technology. It's shocking to...

#stress #death #heart disease #wellness #vegan
Joel Kahn, M.D.
February 13 2014
Food Trends

How To Break Any Bad Habit

Learning to understand the self is a lot like stirring water in a glass. If we don’t stir, sentiments stay at the bottom of the glass and our water...

#happiness #personal growth #food
John Kim, LMFT
August 15 2013
Integrative Health

3 Reasons Everyone Should Try Alternate Nostril Breathing

The process of breathing sits directly at the interface of our voluntary nervous system.

#stress #breathing #meditation #relaxation #wellness
Paula Watkins, PhD
March 14 2014

A Pineapple-Watermelon Smoothie That's Perfect For Summer

Summertime means long days in the sun, sweat trickling down your spine as you heat up, and cold drinks and dips in the water to cool you back down. It...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Jessi Andricks
July 9 2014

It's Artichoke Season! Try Them With This Roasted Chicken + Potatoes

It's hard to get out of the rut of eating the same, boring thing over and over, even if it's good for you. Healthy eating can — and should — be...

#healthy recipes #meat #food #whole foods
Claudine Dagit
March 26 2015
Recipes

The Ultimate Breakfast Treat: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pancakes

Customizable and family-friendly, these are the ultimate comfort food.

#breakfast #gluten-free
Laura Lea Bryant
April 17
Motivation
Home

It's Sagittarius Season: Here's What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Relationships

Whether you're breaking up, making up, falling in love, or trying to figure out that infuriating person, knowing your love horoscope can help make...

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth #astrology
The AstroTwins
November 22 2016

How To Overcome The Emotional Causes Of Back Pain

I suffered from persistent back pain for years. It would come and go seemingly without warning. I'm the kind of person who likes to be in control, and...

#healing #pain #back pain #breathing
Jon Slavet
September 2 2014
Food Trends

Why I Left Conventional Western Medicine To Find Fulfillment

Like every other young doctor in the 1970s, I came of age in medicine knowing absolutely zero about the mind-body connection. My medical specialty was...

#mind body connection #wellness #partnered posts #spirituality #anger
Deepak Chopra
November 13 2013
Integrative Health
Home

How (And Why) To Simplify Your Home Before 2020 Kicks Off

Hot take: Your home doesn't need to be filled with stuff in order to be cluttered.

#minimalism #Purpose #Journey
Emma Loewe
December 25 2019
Recipes

Why Everyone's Talking About Chickpea Flour + What To Do With It

This protein-packed, high-fiber, and gluten-free flour is about to be your new favorite.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Leah Vanderveldt
March 26 2016