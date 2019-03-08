22944 results for
This Combination Of Factors REALLY Causes Acne, According To A New Study
A new study shows that a combination of "bad" P. acnes bacteria and sebum cause acne.
I Had Intense Jaw Pain For Months. Here's What Finally Helped
Acupuncture can help treat TMD by providing pain relief from jaw and neck pain associated with bruxism.
Why Every Woman Should Go On A Wellness Trip *At Least* Once In Her Life
Traveling alone can be the answer you're looking for.
How To Stay Positive Even Though You're In Major Debt — From A Health Expert Who's Been There
Will Cole, D.C., breaks it down.
6 Science-Backed Reasons Outdoor Exercise Is So Much Better For You
Take a walk outside and soak in the benefits.
7 Things You Need To Know Today (September 4, 2018)
Top wellness news today, including goats liking happy humans, the controversy surrounding hospital bills, and an injection that could clear acne.
Why It's Not Just On You To Make A Relationship 'Work'
It does, in fact, take two to tango.
Can You Do Yoga While Pregnant? Here's Your Guide To Practicing Safely
Here are the do's and don'ts.
The REAL Effects Of Family Separation Are Way Worse Than You Think. Here's What You Can Do
An executive order may have been signed, but this fight is far from over.
Have Low-Back Pain? New Research Says These 3 Types Of Exercise Are Best
Yet another reason to get moving.
This Energetic Imbalance May Contribute To Your Anxiety & Allergies
"The root is about safety and survival, which is essential for any healthy, thriving life."
Four Expert-Approved Ways To Stay Active This Winter
It doesn't always mean getting outside.
I'd Never Been Able To Meditate. Here's What Finally Worked For Me
Once you start pounding the pavement, you won't look back.
The Tried-And-True Green Beauty Mask Drew Barrymore & Cameron Diaz Can't Get Enough Of
These Charlie's Angels love this natural beauty staple.
Get Glowing Skin From The Inside Out: A Beauty Insider Shares How
What you put in your body is just as important as what you put on your skin.
4 Insanely Effective Ways To Sharpen Your Focus When You HAVE To Get Sh*t Done
Did you know the average human's attention span is shorter than a goldfish's? (Yikes.) Next time you really need to get sh*t done, try these...
This Inversion Practice Helped Me Get Rid Of Migraines
Defying gravity works wonders.
3 Overlooked Recovery Hacks From The 'Unicorn Of Fitness'
The NW Method makes mindful fitness accessible, with a twist.
The Full Pink Moon In Libra Can Help You Manifest & Heal Relationships: Here's How Tap Into Its Power
Commitment or bust? On April 11, 2017, the Libra full moon shines the spotlight on our partnerships and commitments, marking a major turning point....