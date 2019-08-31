23226 results for

How A Celeb Interior Designer Curates His Home For Maximum Joy

Plus, a guide on how to recreate the look.

#holistic home tour
Emma Loewe
April 27 2018
Want To Quit Your Job To Go To Cooking School? Here's What It's Like

Ever wonder what it's like to be a culinary student? Haley Urquhart, a chef-in-training at the Natural Gourmet Institute gives us the rundown of what...

#chefs #food
Haley Urquhart
April 10 2015
5 Super Simple Exercises To Feel Strong & Balanced

Five exercises to keep you feeling strong and balanced all year round, especially during the colder months.

#workout #fitness #training
Sydney Benner
November 19 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Sephora

3 Skin-Saving Supplements That Complete Your Daily Routine

3 Beauty-Boosting Wellness Solutions For Your Skin Concerns

#skin care #partner
Krista Soriano
April 18 2019
8 Pantry Staples To Make Umami-Packed Homemade 'Takeout' Food

Here's how to take your pantry flavors to the next level.

#Paleo #grain-free #gluten-free
ChihYu Smith
May 27 2019

Is Running Hurting Your Knees? Ayurveda Can Help

Are you one of the more than 10.5 million Americans who like to run on a regular basis? If so, you may have found that it can take a toll on your...

#Herbs #healing #Ayurveda #pain #balance
Premal Patel, M.D.
June 14 2013
How I Raised Teenagers Who Tell Me Everything — Even When It's Hard

I needed to make sure they could make good decisions on their own.

#motherhood
Gracie X
December 3 2015
The 15-Minute Morning Routine That Keeps Me From Hitting The Snooze Button

I conquered my snooze blues by taking 15 minutes for three key morning moments.

#mindfulness #wellness #sleeping
Machel Shull
August 3 2016
If You Get Leg Cramps, Try This Strange Harvard-Approved Cure

Have you ever woken up with a charley horse in your calf so bad you scream out loud?

#healing #sodium #pain
Joel Kahn, M.D.
October 2 2014
This Is Our Fave Folding Tip From Marie Kondo's New Netflix Show

Who knew decluttering could be so addicting?

#minimalism #declutter
Emma Loewe
January 3 2019
4 Things I Tell Anyone Who Wants To Be A Fitness Instructor

I’m often approached by people wanting to explore being a fitness instructor. My first reaction is usually “Awesome!” and then it’s quickly followed...

#workout #fitness #realtalk: fitness
Shauna Harrison, Ph.D.
December 11 2015

4 Questions To Ask If You Want To Strengthen Your Relationship

The famous psychiatrist Carl Jung once said "The meeting of two personalities is like the contact of two chemical substances: if there is any...

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth #self-awareness
Patricia Thompson, PhD
March 23 2015
