5 Things That Make a Great Yoga Teacher

Qualities that make a good yoga teacher great.

#new york city #yogis #yoga #los angeles #intuition
Michael Taylor
June 15 2011
8 Creative Ways to Share Yoga with Children

As a kid's yoga teacher, I get the chance to explore artistic, creative ways of sharing the practice and its benefits everyday.

#Yoga for Kids #Goodness #healing #Action #study
Alexandra Moga
March 5 2012
3 Ways To Tell That A New Skin Care Regimen Is Working

How to tell that a new skin care regimen is working.

#skin care #partner
mindbodygreen
December 10 2018
A Super-Powered Snack Bar Recipe From Nutritionist Rens Kroes

Packed with the good stuff and simple to throw together—win-win.

#recipes #healthy recipes #snacks #food
Rens Kroes
Why I’m Glad No One Understood My Grief

Feeling — and thinking about — grief is sad and depressing. When you are going through grief, you may find people say the wrong thing or nothing at...

#acceptance #death #mindfulness #personal growth #depression
Aimee DuFresne
November 13 2014
Spirituality

90 Minutes With A Shaman Changed My Life: Here's How

In my mind, the journey was an interesting form of therapy that allowed me to exercise my imagination and to really sit with and interpret what my...

#holistic healing #writing #personal growth #spirituality
Cyrena Lee
August 16 2016
This Is How Blue Light Exposure Can Accelerate Aging, New Study Finds

We might not even need to see blue light to experience its harmful effects.

#news #longevity
Jamie Schneider
October 17 2019
THIS Is The Healthiest Food You Can Buy At A Gas Station

We asked the country's top nutrition experts what to do in the worst of situations.

#inflammation #protein #snacks
Liz Moody
June 24 2019
Exactly What Breakfast Will Make YOU Feel Best (Based On Your Ayurvedic Dosha)

Plus, how to figure out what dosha you actually are.

#Ayurveda
Liz Moody
November 6 2017
What You Need To Know About The Fires Burning Around The World Right Now

Alaska, Siberia, the Canary Islands, and the Amazon rainforest are all up in flames. Here's what that means for you.

#news #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
August 21 2019
9 Surprising Things That Happened After I Quit Sugar

Once I removed the high-sugar foods from my diet, I came to see a remarkable difference.

#nutrition #health #sugar
Elisa Haggarty
May 23 2016
Is Palm Oil Really That Bad? Yes! Here's What You Can Do About It

Here's what you need to know about this useful but dangerous resource

#environmentalism
Emma Loewe
August 1 2015