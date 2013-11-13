23408 results for

Why The Spiritual Path Is More Than A Consolation Prize

“The spiritual path is a consolation prize for people whose lives have gone to hell.”

MeiMei Fox
November 13 2013

5 Myths That Keep You From Meditating

One inspired morning I decided to meditate, so I sat cross-legged and set my timer for 15 minutes. Less than two minutes later, I rolled up my yoga...

Tamara Jacobi
March 30 2014
Spirituality

10 Easy Feng Shui Tricks To Raise Your Vibration

When you need a little extra help clearing out negative energies.

Katie Rogers
October 22 2014
Outdoors
Integrative Health

4 Signs You Are Not Coping With Your Grief & Might Need A Therapist

How to know when those bad feelings become debilitating.

Rachel Wright
May 7 2019
Functional Food
Integrative Health
Parenting
Love

How Staying Single For A Year Was My Secret To Finding A Soul Mate

"By focusing on my single self over the past few years, I've identified and satisfied the needs that had sent me scrambling for lovers over and over."

Daniel Dowling
August 30 2016
Functional Food

The Small Food Changes That Have The Power To Make A Huge Impact

After the surgery, I knew things had to change.

Andy Levitt
March 10 2018
Recipes

5 Easy Healthy Dinners That Serve Just One Person

Party of one—and make it delicious.

Liz Moody
August 6 2019
Integrative Health
Outdoors

4 Reasons To Take Your Workouts Outdoors

The benefits go way beyond the pleasures of not having to wait in line for the elliptical machine.

Phoenyx Austin, M.D.
April 30 2015

Why Stress Is A Big Deal, And How You Can Cope

A stress is any stimulus that requires your body to respond or adapt. Although in certain situations stress can be good (resulting in improved focus...

Peter J. Braglia, D.C.
March 8 2013
Personal Growth

Sick Of Your Job? 5 Signs It's Time To Quit

Certain circumstances call for an immediate effort to find a new job.

Elizabeth McLaughlin
January 15 2014
Routines
Nature

An Expert Debunks The Most Common Myths About Microplastics

Did you know we BREATHE more microplastics than we eat?

Emma Loewe
August 31 2019
Spirituality

Thursday's Super-Rare Transit Will Push Us Beyond Our Limits

The Mars-Jupiter trine could deliver a crucial wake-up call.

The AstroTwins
July 22 2019
Food Trends
Nature