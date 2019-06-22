15272 results for

New Report Outlines How To Reduce The Risk Of Spreading COVID-19 At Home

Factors like humidity can influence the transmission of infectious disease.

#COVID-19 #news #toxins at home #immunity
Sarah Regan
April 28
3 Tips For Getting Back Into Dating After A Hiatus + How To Enjoy It

These expert-approved tips will help you get back out there.

#dating
Caroline Muggia
March 23 2019
Mushrooms Really Are Magic (When It Comes To Brain Health, That Is)

New research has found a potential link between mushrooms and keeping your brain healthy, long into your elderly years.

#news #functional nutrition #longevity #brain #superfoods
Elizabeth Gerson
March 12 2019

5 Tricks For People Who've Tried Everything But Still Can't Meditate

You just can't meditate. You want to, you've tried to, but you just can't seem to switch the brain off or relax enough. You know how good meditation...

#awareness #meditation #mindfulness #present
Tina Bindon
July 13 2014
Eat Your Way Calm With These Anxiety-Busting Foods

The foods we eat may directly affect our mental health.

#anxiety #mind body connection #food
Dr. Jeremy Wolf
September 9 2016
High-Protein, High-Fiber, Gluten-Free Bread

I am well aware of the many cardboard tasting breads out there.

#gluten #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #food
Mandy King, CNP
March 31 2015
15 Questions To Ask Yourself After A First Date

There's more to a first date than just chemistry.

#stress #confidence #affirmations
Carina Wolff
April 30 2014

A 1-Minute Fitness Routine You Can Do In The Bathroom

New research is popping up everywhere about the dangers of sitting all day. Too much sitting affects all areas of our health, from our weight and body...

#fitness #work #wellness #video #tips
Brianne Grogan, DPT
September 1 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Burt's Bees

6 Ingredients To Look For In Products When You Have Sensitive Skin

Here are a few superstars that have been proven to help compromised skin.

#skin care #partner #coconut oil
mindbodygreen
June 8 2018
You May Want To Start Warming Your Salads, According To Ayurveda

Many assume that eating raw veggies and salads is the key to weight loss. But according to Ayurveda, there are two big reasons you should consume only...

#raw foods #Ayurveda #salads #digestion
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
February 22 2016

14 Inspirational Books That Can Change Your Life

I've spent my whole career in the book business, and I wouldn't want it any other way. So many people have a book inside them (at least one) and as a...

#career #books #happiness #inspiration
Fauzia Burke
July 29 2014

What We Can Learn From The "Pre-Colonial" Diet

Chef Sean Sherman is making waves in the culinary world by cooking from his roots. As part of the indigenous tribe Oglala Lakota, he's spent the last...

#chefs #food
Leah Vanderveldt
November 25 2015

Overfed But Undernourished? 9 Signs You're Nutrient Deficient

As a nutritionist, I know one thing's for sure: the road to chronic disease often begins on our plate! While many people turn to pills for relief, the...

#nutrition #hormones #insomnia
Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
January 30 2014
