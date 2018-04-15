15272 results for

One Thing That Can Make Yoga More Effective For Easing Lower Back Pain

The best thing you can do when using yoga to improve lower back pain.

Eliza Sullivan
July 16
Have Hip Pain? Here Are The 10 Best Yoga Poses To Ease Achy Hips

Yoga can be an effective tool in alleviating sore hips.

Abi Carver, NASM-CPT
December 18 2019
3 Yoga Poses For Your Healthiest Gut Ever

You can easily do these ones at home.

Carley Smith, CNP
December 2 2017
Why Getting Upside Down Is The Best Thing You Can Do For Your Body

Besides being fun and challenging, this practice packs some serious benefits.

Tatiana Sokolova
April 9 2019
Yes, Yoga Can Improve Your Sex Life: Here's Why + 7 Poses To Try

These poses are bound to get you in the mood.

Claire Grieve
February 28 2019
Always Stressed? Why Cortisol-Conscious Workouts Are Your Healthiest Bet

For some, intense exercise amplifies the effects of stress.

Marissa Castello, N.D.
June 16 2019
Is It Dangerous To Practice Yoga While You're On Your Period?

Something to keep in mind while rolling out your mat.

Leigh Weingus
January 30 2017
The Best Workouts For Introverts (Or If You Need Alone Time)

Because sometimes we all need a little space.

Betina Gozo
January 31
Can't Shake Your Anxiety? Try This 10-Minute Yin Yoga Sequence

It's time to let all that anxiety flow out.

Stefanie Arend
December 5 2019
The Only Yoga Pose You Need For Great Sleep

A Harvard study on insomnia found people who consistently practiced yoga for just eight weeks slept better and longer than those who didn't practice.

Hope Knosher
July 2 2015
7 Tricks I Use To Get Amazing Sleep (Even As A Pregnant Mom)

I've found some tried-and-true recipes for getting the best sleep I possibly can — despite having a toddler and being pregnant with twins.

Kristin McGee
August 14 2016
9 Advanced Poses To Level-Up Your At-Home Yoga Practice

From compass to crow, these nine postures are a great addition to any practice.

Pilin Anice
August 23
7 Yoga Poses That Are Safe If You Have Knee Pain + Easy Modifications

It can be tough to find ways to move your body without making things worse.

Jessica Moy, DPT
October 23 2019