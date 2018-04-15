15272 results for
One Thing That Can Make Yoga More Effective For Easing Lower Back Pain
The best thing you can do when using yoga to improve lower back pain.
Slipping During Yoga? This Simple Accessory Is The Perfect Solution
Stand your ground.
The 5 Stretches To Help Alleviate Period Pain
Period pain be gone.
Have Hip Pain? Here Are The 10 Best Yoga Poses To Ease Achy Hips
Yoga can be an effective tool in alleviating sore hips.
Feeling Bloated? These 3 Yogi-Approved Moves May Help
You can do them anywhere!
3 Yoga Poses For Your Healthiest Gut Ever
You can easily do these ones at home.
Why Getting Upside Down Is The Best Thing You Can Do For Your Body
Besides being fun and challenging, this practice packs some serious benefits.
A 10-Minute Yoga Flow To Renew Your Focus & Balance
You'll take the benefits off the mat!
Yes, Yoga Can Improve Your Sex Life: Here's Why + 7 Poses To Try
These poses are bound to get you in the mood.
Always Stressed? Why Cortisol-Conscious Workouts Are Your Healthiest Bet
For some, intense exercise amplifies the effects of stress.
Hormones Out Of Whack? This Yoga Sequence Is All You Need
Ready, set, breathe.
Is It Dangerous To Practice Yoga While You're On Your Period?
Something to keep in mind while rolling out your mat.
The Best Workouts For Introverts (Or If You Need Alone Time)
Because sometimes we all need a little space.
I'm An Integrative MD & You Have To Stop Neglecting Neck Health
It's crucial to overall health.
Can't Shake Your Anxiety? Try This 10-Minute Yin Yoga Sequence
It's time to let all that anxiety flow out.
The Only Yoga Pose You Need For Great Sleep
A Harvard study on insomnia found people who consistently practiced yoga for just eight weeks slept better and longer than those who didn't practice.
7 Tricks I Use To Get Amazing Sleep (Even As A Pregnant Mom)
I've found some tried-and-true recipes for getting the best sleep I possibly can — despite having a toddler and being pregnant with twins.
I Tried To Clear My Skin Using Yoga & This Is What Happened
Trust me, skeptics: Yoga is a powerful tool.
9 Advanced Poses To Level-Up Your At-Home Yoga Practice
From compass to crow, these nine postures are a great addition to any practice.
7 Yoga Poses That Are Safe If You Have Knee Pain + Easy Modifications
It can be tough to find ways to move your body without making things worse.