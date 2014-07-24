23693 results for

3 Healing Essential Oils That Belong In Every Medicine Cabinet

You may have heard about essential oils as they continue to gain popularity in the natural health world, but what are essential oils exactly and what...

#healing #pain #beauty #wellness #digestion
Jen Broyles
July 24 2014
Motivation

5 Natural Ways To Fight Hot Flashes & Weight Gain During Menopause

For many women, entering menopause means dealing with two big symptoms: hot flashes and weight gain.

#hormones #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Robert Youngs, LAc, Dipl.OM
September 4 2015

The Sleep Secret That's Better Than Drugs

I was about to take the biggest step of my career. For three years I had been working on a feature film. I had endured countless long days and even...

#stress #meditation #mindfulness #sleeping #insomnia
Shannon Harvey
September 24 2014

Hemp Berry Muffins That Will Change The Way You Think About Breakfast

Use hemp protein powder to bake these delicious berry muffins.

#recipes #breakfast #food #vegan recipes
Terry Hope Romero
March 26 2016
Beauty
Food Trends

On A Keto Diet? Here's Your Ultimate Starter Shopping List

Plus, what to make with everything you buy.

#fats #easy meals #ketogenic
Liz Moody
August 23 2019
Motivation

5 Forward Bending Tips - In Acronym Form!

How to find more balance in forward folds.

#yoga poses #new york city #yogis #yoga
Rebecca Ketchum
October 27 2011
Healthy Weight

How Demi Lovato's Eating Disorder Became An Exercise Addiction

The dangerous link between eating disorders and exercise addiction.

#news #celebrity #joy #eating disorders #depression
Abby Moore
February 19
Healthy Weight

Signs You Have Candida + How To Fight It

The top six signs you may be suffering from Candida.

#wellness #weight loss #candida
Dina Vieira
November 10 2014
Integrative Health

Sugar Is Cancer's Favorite Food: Here's Why

Looking for one more reason to say no to sugar?

#news #cancer #sugar #sugar-free
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
October 19 2017
Change-Makers

Thanks To A Petition, Burger King Will No Longer Use Single-Use Plastic Toys

Burger King just announced it will stop giving out single-use plastic toys with King Junior meals, thanks to the activism of two little girls from the...

#news #empowerment #acne
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
September 24 2019
Routines

Yes, You Can Get A Great Workout In Just 12 Minutes. Here's How

I used to think that in order for my workout to really count, I had to spend at least 30 to 45 minutes in the gym. Then I started doing high-intensity...

#outdoors #fitness #fitness sequence
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
June 23 2016
Personal Growth

Lessons Everyone Should Be Teaching Their Kids About $$

Ilene Ruhoy, M.D., Ph.D., shares what's working with her kids.

#Well Spent #motherhood #Financial Wellness
Emma Loewe
February 20 2019
Integrative Health

The Gut Health/Blood Sugar Connection You Need To Know About

The connection between blood sugar imbalance—and diseases like diabetes and metabolic syndrome—and microbiome imbalances.

#gut health #Blood Sugar #microbiome
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
March 3 2019
Your Bulletproof Coffee Fix Just Got Super Convenient. Here's What You Need To Know

Your favorite morning beverage just got even easier to consume: Introducing ready-to-drink Bulletproof Coffee Cold Brew.

#happiness #coffee #wellness #fat #health
mindbodygreen
September 29 2017

The Yoga Routine Runners Swear By

Say goodbye to tight hamstrings and hips with these easy poses.

#running #yoga
Shauna Harrison, Ph.D.
July 31 2016