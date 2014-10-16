23693 results for

How Your Food Choices Reflect Who You Are

In a world of unlimited options, how do you know which choices to make? There's no end to the variety and quality of the choices we have at our...

Deanna Minich, M.D., IFMCP
October 16 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Primal Kitchen

The Easiest & Most Effective Way To Add Collagen To Your Routine

These protein powders and collagen bars help you work collagen into your daily routine in the tastiest and easiest way imaginable.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
September 26 2017
Does The Way You Ate As A Kid Dictate Your Health Forever?

Can your health problems be traced back to your middle school lunchbox?

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 24 2017

Turn What’s Left Of Your Thanksgiving Bird Into Healing Bone Broth

Both broth is all the rage these days in the health community for good reason. It's been used as a healing soup for thousands of years, and it's...

Elizabeth Rider
November 27 2014
10 Activities To Make You Happier Today — That Don't Involve Spending Money

Creative, free activities can bring you just as much joy as anything money can buy. See if you can incorporate any of these 10 ideas into your routine...

Anna Newell Jones
November 15 2015
Two Big Signs That You Need To Say No More Often

People-pleasing and passive-aggression only hurt YOU in the end.

Emily Roberts, M.A., LPC
December 4 2018
4 Life Practices That Will Boost Your Metabolism & Reduce Anxiety

These practices in mindful, intentional living will boost the effects of your workout, and probably make your life a little sweeter and smoother along...

Todd Kuslikis
August 21 2015
I'm A Health Coach. Here's Why I Want You To Eat Dessert

Confession: I’m a weight-loss coach and personal trainer — and yes, I still enjoy eating sweets.

Brigitte Weil
August 12 2015
9 Ways To Care For Yourself When Recovering From An Eating Disorder

I've learned ways to dance with the demons that emerge when I compare my current body to a previous one or someone else's, but sometimes it can feel...

Megan Bruneau, M.A.
September 6 2014
Why The North Face Will Be Closing Its Doors On Earth Day This Year

It wants to make the day a globally recognized holiday, too.

Emma Loewe
April 16 2019
Why Many Of Us Don't Succeed At Losing Weight: A Doctor Explains

Why is losing weight so difficult? A closer look at human history and biology suggests that the fault—to a great extent—lies in our genes.

Dr. Lee Goldman
March 30 2016

How to Take a Yoga Break at Work

If you work a 9 to 5 job, it can be challenging to find the time and the motivation to attend yoga classes regularly. You’re at work during most class...

Alison Smith
October 17 2012
PAID CONTENT FOR Applegate

An Integrative Nutritionist Gets Real About Her Sustainability Habits

Over the years, Katie Lemons' approach to her health evolved to incorporate far more than just what’s on her plate.

Katie Lemons
March 13