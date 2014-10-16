23693 results for
How Your Food Choices Reflect Who You Are
In a world of unlimited options, how do you know which choices to make? There's no end to the variety and quality of the choices we have at our...
Got Lots Of Leftovers This Thanksgiving? Turn 'Em Into A Cocktail
It's easier (and tastier) than you think.
The Easiest & Most Effective Way To Add Collagen To Your Routine
These protein powders and collagen bars help you work collagen into your daily routine in the tastiest and easiest way imaginable.
Does The Way You Ate As A Kid Dictate Your Health Forever?
Can your health problems be traced back to your middle school lunchbox?
Turn What’s Left Of Your Thanksgiving Bird Into Healing Bone Broth
Both broth is all the rage these days in the health community for good reason. It's been used as a healing soup for thousands of years, and it's...
10 Activities To Make You Happier Today — That Don't Involve Spending Money
Creative, free activities can bring you just as much joy as anything money can buy. See if you can incorporate any of these 10 ideas into your routine...
Two Big Signs That You Need To Say No More Often
People-pleasing and passive-aggression only hurt YOU in the end.
5 Things I Wish More People Understood About Psychic Readings
A celebrity medium tells all.
4 Life Practices That Will Boost Your Metabolism & Reduce Anxiety
These practices in mindful, intentional living will boost the effects of your workout, and probably make your life a little sweeter and smoother along...
I'm A Health Coach. Here's Why I Want You To Eat Dessert
Confession: I’m a weight-loss coach and personal trainer — and yes, I still enjoy eating sweets.
9 Ways To Care For Yourself When Recovering From An Eating Disorder
I've learned ways to dance with the demons that emerge when I compare my current body to a previous one or someone else's, but sometimes it can feel...
Your No-Questions-Asked Guide To Getting Rid Of ALL Your Old Stuff Responsibly
Bookmark this one for your next declutter!
Why The North Face Will Be Closing Its Doors On Earth Day This Year
It wants to make the day a globally recognized holiday, too.
This Functional Medicine Doctor Has A Genius Policy For Talking $$ With Your Partner
"Don’t mistake financial literacy for greed."
How Embracing Minimalism Changed My Approach To Health
Keep it simple and effective.
Why Many Of Us Don't Succeed At Losing Weight: A Doctor Explains
Why is losing weight so difficult? A closer look at human history and biology suggests that the fault—to a great extent—lies in our genes.
How to Take a Yoga Break at Work
If you work a 9 to 5 job, it can be challenging to find the time and the motivation to attend yoga classes regularly. You’re at work during most class...
Hey New Runners, Marathon Training May "Reverse" Aging (So Lace Up)
As if running didn't have enough benefits.
Yes, Probiotic Turmeric Soda Exists — And It's Super Easy To Make. Here's How
You need only 2 ingredients!
An Integrative Nutritionist Gets Real About Her Sustainability Habits
Over the years, Katie Lemons' approach to her health evolved to incorporate far more than just what’s on her plate.