Beauty

How To Start & End Every Day A Little Bit Healthier

Do you find yourself overwhelmed by the constant barrage of “health tips” we are all exposed to these days? What is the best diet? What is the newest...

#hormones #protein #technology #healthy foods #food
Dr. Rangan Chatterjee
September 18 2014
Beauty

Curious About LED Therapy For Skin? Read This First

Yes, it works—but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be careful.

#skin care #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
June 23 2019
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR National Council of State Boards of Nursing
Parenting

The Most Important Part of Building Your Baby's Brain? You

Finding a loving bond with your baby is the primary way to encourage development.

#empowerment #motherhood
Vanessa Lapointe, PhD
October 5 2019
Beauty

The Best Foods For Clear Skin: A Naturopathic Doctor Explains

When it comes to getting that glow, some veggies are better than others.

#skin care #functional nutrition
Jaime Schehr, N.D., R.D.
February 20 2018
Love

5 Questions For Recognizing The Root Of Your Relationship Troubles

Relationship not working? Here's how to spot the trouble.

#marriage #dating
Dain Heer, D.C.
May 16 2019
Integrative Health

Why I Quit My Corporate Job To Become A Hypnotherapist

Forget what you've seen in the stage shows or the Hollywood movies and think about it this way: Hypnosis is simply meditation with a goal.

#holistic healing #mind body connection #personal growth
Grace Smith
January 21 2017
Recipes

In Season Now! 7 Recipes To Make With Tomatoes Tonight

If you're looking for ideas to make the most of this summer fruit, we've got you covered.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #breakfast #quinoa
Leah Vanderveldt
July 26 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Sephora

3 Skin-Saving Supplements That Complete Your Daily Routine

3 Beauty-Boosting Wellness Solutions For Your Skin Concerns

#skin care #partner
Krista Soriano
April 18 2019

Crystals Not Doing Anything For You? This Could Be Why

Feeling stuck? It might be time to give those sparklies of yours a good cleanse.

#holistic healing #crystals #spirituality #energy
Emma Mildon
April 4 2017
Healthy Weight

Does Cardio Make You Gain Weight? Here's What The Experts Say

How to know if you should ditch the treadmill and start lifting weights.

#running #hormones
Leigh Weingus
August 18 2017
Healthy Weight

Your Poop Shows How Likely You Are To Lose Weight. Here's What The New Science Says

Next step: microbiome-based personalized diet plans.

#gut health #digestion
Liz Moody
September 18 2017
Spirituality
Personal Growth

How I Got My Gut Health Back On Track After A Long Hiking Trip

Pooping like a rock star is actually really simple.

#gut health #inflammation #hiking
Ben Greenfield
September 3 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR MegaFood

The One Thing You Never Want In Your Supplements

Is this potentially dangerous ingredient lurking in your supplements?

#supplements
mindbodygreen
December 28 2017