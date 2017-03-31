15272 results for

A DIY Guide To Manifesting Your Highest Self With An Altar

An altar is really a reflection of your own spiritual practice.

#crystals #manifesting #affirmations #mantras #chakras
Sarah Regan
February 23

7 Reasons You’re Exhausted All The Time

Last week I was exhausted. My routine was off, and while I had fun (date nights, wellness events, and a random afternoon excursion), I was exhausted....

#friendship #boundaries #self-care #friendship advice
Amita Patel, LMSW
June 29 2015
Tonight's Taurus New Moon Is Also A Supermoon: Here's How To Channel Its Practical Magic

This Taurus supermoon is just what you need to get grounded and start manifesting real, practical abundance.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
April 25 2017

10 Things Organized People Do Every Day

Being organized isn't just about going through your paper piles once in a while. It's not just about doing the spring cleaning thing once a year...

#work #home #intention
Jordana Jaffe
May 18 2014
This 'Bad' Habit Actually Means You're Smarter & More Creative Than Your Peers

Even though it's often perceived as the opposite.

#news #brain
Lindsay Kellner
October 27 2017
The Best Face Oil For Your Skin Type

PSA: Coconut oil did not make the list.

#skin care #essential oils
Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
November 21 2017
5 Feng Shui Habits To Help You Find More Flow In Your Life

Days when you're “in the zone” are spectacular, right? It’s almost like you’ve become a channel for ideas and solutions as things fall into place in...

#feng shui #Flow #energy #home
Dana Claudat
July 6 2015
Quick Tips For Sustainable, Low-Impact Travel

Don't throw your green habits out the window come takeoff.

#environmentalism #climate change
Emma Loewe
February 28 2018
Is It OK To Visit Someone's House If You're Both Social Distancing?

Ensuring that all parties involved are healthy is nearly impossible.

#COVID-19 #news #divorce #dating #motherhood
Abby Moore
April 10
How To Build Intimacy In Your Relationships

​Days go by where we're face-to-face with our phones or computers more than with real people.

#relationships #mindfulness #technology
mindbodygreen
June 24 2018
