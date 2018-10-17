15677 results for

Functional Food

Essential Herbs For Autumn Wellness

Ayurvedic teachings remind us to shift our diets with the changing seasons; here are some immune-boosting roots and mushrooms to try this fall.

#Herbs
Aviva Romm, M.D.
October 17 2018
Routines

A 30-Second Yoga Sequence To Target Lower Back Pain

Great for relieving stress, headaches, and insomnia

#yoga poses #yoga #yoga move #yoga sequence
Cat Van Haayen
October 6 2015
Spirituality

A Crystal To Help With Overreating + 4 More Surprising Gemstone Remedies

Crystals can serve as small reminders of your intention to heal.

#healing #spirituality
Emma Mildon
April 13 2016

Dr. Mark Hyman On Sugar & The Only Rules You Need To Eat Healthy

Functional medicine doctor Mark Hyman breaks down the latest in what we know about food, from why sugar is a recreational drug to the best decision...

#health #food
mindbodygreen
July 1 2014
Beauty
Personal Growth

Can Getting A Dog Actually Ease Symptoms Of Depression? A Psychotherapist Weighs In

Read this before you bring home your next furry friend.

#news #dogs
Leigh Weingus
April 6 2018
Recipes

6 Reasons You'll Fall In Love With AcroVinyasa Yoga

The art of acrobatics and yoga have been around for a very long time. These practices have so much to teach humans about trust, surrender, clear...

#workout #fitness #yogis #yoga
Claudine and Honza Lafond
September 22 2015
Change-Makers
Women's Health
Personal Growth

The 5 Paths To Discovering Your Dharma

You can adopt one or all of the following.

#let go #personal growth #self-awareness #Bhagavad Gita
Saiisha
December 20 2014
Beauty

A Case For Natural Makeup Remover: 3 Options That Melt Makeup & Strengthen Skin

If you avoid harsh ingredients in makeup, you should be just as mindful of the ingredients that remove it all at the end of the day.

#makeup #skin care #organic
Jamie Schneider
August 9
PAID CONTENT FOR NOW
Wellness Trends

7 Things You Need To Know Today (June 14)

All the wellness news you need to know, including color-changing healthy tattoos, the paradox of Hawaiian wildlife, and a new kind of masculinity.

#news #news roundup
Lindsay Kellner
June 14 2017
Integrative Health
Change-Makers
Beauty

Dry, Cracked Lips Are Annoying — This Collagen Powder Can Help

Cracked, dry lips are not only annoying but can be downright painful.

#mbgsupplements #skin care #Collagen
Alexandra Engler
August 4

What I Tell My Patients About Belly Fat + How To Get Rid Of It

Shockingly, about 69% of American adults are overweight, leading to an increased risk for numerous chronic illnesses, including heart disease, stroke,...

#fat #weight loss
Mark Hyman, M.D.
June 30 2015
Meditation