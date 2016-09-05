15340 results for

5 Instant Benefits Of Going Vegan-ish

You don't have to go full vegan to get these great perks.

#food as medicine #vegan #healthy foods #food
Kathy Freston
September 5 2016
Motivation

Pros & Cons of Yoga: Why The Pros Always Outweigh The Cons

If you've been thinking about trying yoga but aren't sure if it's right for you, let's weigh the pros and cons.

#meditation #mindfulness #yogis #mind body connection #yoga
mindbodygreen
May 9 2012
Functional Food

The 8 Metabolism-Boosting Foods That Nutrition Experts Rely On

Eat 'em daily to give your system a little boost.

#gut health #thyroid #metabolism
Liz Moody
March 24 2019
Functional Food
Home
PAID CONTENT FOR Flora Health

Know Your Good Fats: How To Balance Omega-3s, 6s & 9s

What's The Deal With Plant-Based Omega-3s?

#supplements #partner
Krista Soriano
September 3 2019
Integrative Health

Are You Living An Anti-Cancer Lifestyle? Here's What To Do

90 to 95 percent of cancers are thought to be caused by lifestyle factors. Make these healthy choices to keep yourself protected.

#sleep #cancer
Thehang (Hannah) Luu, MD
February 16 2017
Spirituality

4 Psychiatrist's Tips For Getting Comfortable With The Unknown

Roxanna Namavar, D.O., is quite familiar with all things spirituality and consciousness.

#breath #COVID-19 #mbgpodcast #energy
Jason Wachob
April 13
Beauty
Integrative Health
Healthy Weight

Pear-Shaped? Here's How That Actually Benefits Your Heart Health

A new study shows that body fat distribution is more important than body fat percentage when it comes to cardiovascular disease risk factors.

#hormones #metabolism
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
July 1 2019
Beauty

5 Surprising Ways To Use Epsom Salt Every Day

The healing salt isn't just for your bathtub.

#hair #beauty #diy beauty
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
May 3 2016
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

5 Quick Ways To "Spring Clean" Your Finances & Feel Super-Accomplished

A finance expert shares her favorite organization and budgeting hacks.

#Spring Cleaning #Financial Wellness
Keri Danielski
March 30 2019
Love

The Most Damaging Myth About Love Is One You Probably Believe. Here's The Truth

Spread the word—love isn't what it seems. Here's what you're getting wrong.

#dating #soul mates
Dr. Fred Nour
March 3 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR WW

So You've Made A New Resolution — Can You Answer This One Question?

So You've Made A New Resolution — Can You Answer This One Question?

#partner #goal setting #My Why
mindbodygreen
January 3 2019
Spirituality

This Fourth Of July Is A Huge Day In Astrology — Here's What To Know

What spurs you to action? And where do you need to slow down? Those are big questions this month.

#astrology #astrology monthly
The AstroTwins
July 1
Beauty

Flakes Aren't Always Signs Of Dandruff — Here's What Derms Say It May Be

It takes more than pure guesswork to ensure a healthy and shiny scalp.  

#hair #skin care
Jamie Schneider
September 23
PAID CONTENT FOR Daria Song, author of The Time Garden and The Time Chamber

5 Reasons To Give In To The Adult Coloring Book Trend

The adult coloring book craze is an international phenomenon sweeping the front tables of bookstores everywhere. Wonder what all the fuss is about?...

#friendship #partner #happiness #relaxation #wellness
mindbodygreen
October 15 2015