5 Instant Benefits Of Going Vegan-ish
You don't have to go full vegan to get these great perks.
Pros & Cons of Yoga: Why The Pros Always Outweigh The Cons
If you've been thinking about trying yoga but aren't sure if it's right for you, let's weigh the pros and cons.
The 8 Metabolism-Boosting Foods That Nutrition Experts Rely On
Eat 'em daily to give your system a little boost.
6 Signs Your Keto Obsession Has Spiraled Into An Eating Disorder
Is your fixation with low-carb bordering on orthorexia?
Why It Might Be High Time To Swap Out Your Shower Curtain
Here are the dirty details.
Know Your Good Fats: How To Balance Omega-3s, 6s & 9s
What's The Deal With Plant-Based Omega-3s?
Are You Living An Anti-Cancer Lifestyle? Here's What To Do
90 to 95 percent of cancers are thought to be caused by lifestyle factors. Make these healthy choices to keep yourself protected.
4 Psychiatrist's Tips For Getting Comfortable With The Unknown
Roxanna Namavar, D.O., is quite familiar with all things spirituality and consciousness.
Your Nails Can Look Stronger, Trust Us — These 9 Expert Tips Are Proof
Keep those tips in tiptop shape.
5 Essential Oils This Functional Medicine Expert Always Has On Hand
Don't leave home with them.
Pear-Shaped? Here's How That Actually Benefits Your Heart Health
A new study shows that body fat distribution is more important than body fat percentage when it comes to cardiovascular disease risk factors.
5 Surprising Ways To Use Epsom Salt Every Day
The healing salt isn't just for your bathtub.
What It Actually Means To "Hold Space" + Why It's Crucial Right Now
This practice is crucial right now.
5 Quick Ways To "Spring Clean" Your Finances & Feel Super-Accomplished
A finance expert shares her favorite organization and budgeting hacks.
I Was In A Lot Of Debt. This 7-Day Money Cleanse Finally Gave Me Freedom
We've all been there.
The Most Damaging Myth About Love Is One You Probably Believe. Here's The Truth
Spread the word—love isn't what it seems. Here's what you're getting wrong.
So You've Made A New Resolution — Can You Answer This One Question?
This Fourth Of July Is A Huge Day In Astrology — Here's What To Know
What spurs you to action? And where do you need to slow down? Those are big questions this month.
Flakes Aren't Always Signs Of Dandruff — Here's What Derms Say It May Be
It takes more than pure guesswork to ensure a healthy and shiny scalp.
5 Reasons To Give In To The Adult Coloring Book Trend
The adult coloring book craze is an international phenomenon sweeping the front tables of bookstores everywhere. Wonder what all the fuss is about?...