144 results for

Personal Growth
Personal Growth
Integrative Health

5 Yoga Poses For Better Digestion

Solve all your stomach issues with this quick yoga flow.

#fitness #digestion #yoga #yoga sequence #fitness sequence
Tara Lee
May 5 2016
Routines

5 Prenatal Yoga Moves Every Mama-To-Be Should Try

And next to walking, yoga is the next best thing for a mother-to-be.

#pregnancy and yoga #prenatal yoga #yogis #yoga
Hope Zvara
April 15 2015
Personal Growth

10 Life Changing Tips Inspired By Deepak Chopra

He practices meditation with P Diddy, does yoga with Tara Stiles, and hangs out with Lady Gaga. Here are ten life changing tips inspired from quotes...

#celebrity #mindfulness #yogis #personal growth #yoga
Robert Piper
June 1 2012
Meditation

Here's How To Release Tension In Your Body With Yoga

Whatever you're holding on to, it's time to let it go.

#stress #pain #inflammation #yoga
Abi Carver, NASM-CPT
March 27 2019

This Poem Reminds Us What Makes Life Worth Living

​"This beautiful spoken-word poem and animated video will remind you why we live and why we love. And, yeah, it might just make you cry."

#love #relationships #marriage
Allison Daniels
February 14 2016

10 Reasons to Love Wheel Pose

Urdhva Dhanurasana, otherwise known as upward facing bow or wheel pose (Chakrasana), is an intermediate/advanced backbend that offers many benefits to...

#yoga poses #breathing #mindfulness #yogis #mind body connection
Lisa Mitchell
August 2 2012
Spirituality

10 Books To Read If You Want To Start 2016 Right

Here’s the lineup we've all been waiting for.

#relationships #books #inspiration #self-care
Emma Mildon
December 2 2015
Home
Home

6 Questions You Should Always Ask Before Buying A New Plant

According to the green thumbs behind today's buzziest plant shops.

#plants
Emma Loewe
September 27 2018
Recipes
Beauty

The 5 Ingredient Swaps That Will Take Your Beauty Routine To The Next Level

The gold mine of beauty swaps, 5 ingredient overhauls your skin will thank you for.

#green beauty #beauty #wellness #green living
Tara Foley
September 1 2016
Personal Growth

5 Steps To Manifest More Money

No. 3: Celebrate abundance in others.

#career #manifestation #money #work #abundance
Tara Mullarkey
September 10 2014
Personal Growth
Love
Healthy Weight

Why Exercise and Burning Calories Won't Help You Lose Weight

The veil has been lifted on the fat free craze, fad diets are losing steam, and now it's time to tackle the exercise myth.

#breathing #mindfulness #personal growth #yoga #food
Tara Stiles
June 13 2012
Personal Growth

Does Money Stress You Out? Take This Time To Learn About Your Finances

Americans are worried about money (especially now, and rightfully so).

#anxiety #confidence #Financial Wellness
Alyssa Shaffer
April 25