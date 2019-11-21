3641 results for

Functional Food

Got A Sweet Potato? Here Are 5 Genius Ways To Turn It Into Dinner

Craving sweet? Don't overlook the humble sweet potato—it's packed with nutrients and can easily become a full meal.

Leah Silberman, M.S., R.D.
4 days ago
These Vegan Smashed Sweet Potatoes Will Win Your Next Potluck

Fields Good Chicken takes the fall-inspired pair a step further.

Jamie Schneider
November 21 2019
5 Easy, Gut-Healing Dinners That Start With A Single Sweet Potato

They'll make your skin glow and your belly happy.

Liz Moody
August 22 2019
5 Ways To Get Your Thanksgiving Potato Fix But Make It Way Healthier

These tiny tweaks will also make them way tastier.

Liz Moody
November 24 2019
This Sweet Potato Peanut Hummus Is The Perfect Blend Of Savory & Sweet

This sweet and spicy dip combines two hallmarks of Southern cuisine.

Sarah Owens
September 22 2019
These Sweet Potato Breakfast Patties Are Packed With Protein

You'll be sure to have a balanced (and delicious!) morning meal.

Susan Peirce Thompson, PhD
October 20 2019
These Gluten-Free Sweet Potato Waffles Will Make Your Morning

They take less than 15 minutes to make and pack in the veggies!

Caroline Muggia
March 30 2019
This Is The Order In Which You Should Eat The Produce In Your Fridge

Are you taking respiration rate into account? Maybe you should.

Olessa Pindak
April 28
Help, We Can't Stop Eating These Crispy, Melty Vegan Nachos!

Ooey, Gooey Loaded Vegan Nachos? OK!

Liz Moody
February 27 2019
The 5 Best Trader Joe's Recipes You Need On Your Thanksgiving Table

Trader Joe's has delicious products and recipes this year to make sure your Turkey Day goes off without a hitch.

Sarah Regan
November 20 2019