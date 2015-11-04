2647 results for

The Democratization Of Juicing

Amanda Chantal Bacon (founder of Moon Juice) and Jimmy Rosenberg (founder of Evolution Fresh) are two leaders of the green juice revolution. They talk...

#juicing #food
mindbodygreen
November 4 2015
5 Easy Recipes To Get You Started On Your Plant-Powered Diet

I’m going to let you in on a big secret: Eating healthy is easier than you think

#healthy recipes #personal growth #vegan #healthy foods #food
Julie Piatt
August 8 2013

5 Cliches You Should NEVER Say To Someone Who Is Grieving

Like many of you, I was shocked to learn of the passing of Glee star Cory Monteith. My heart goes out to his friends, family, and his girlfriend, Lea...

#love #healing #death #personal growth #communication
Aimee DuFresne
August 7 2013
5 Herbs for Internal Spring Cleaning

Jump on the inspirational surge of energy and give your body a good spring cleaning.

#Herbs #healing #happiness #mind body connection #wellness
Amy Jirsa
March 19 2012
12 Simple Dinner Recipes

I’ve been making a conscious effort lately to share some of my everyday savory recipes that I typically enjoy for lunch and dinner.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #food #whole foods
Emily Holmes
September 14 2015
How To Make Friends In Your Yoga Community

Sure, you know The Beatles song "Dear Prudence." But which of these facts about the song are true?

#relationships #eco-travel #yoga #communication #partnered posts
Partner Post
June 10 2013

OMG Superfood Recipe: Maple-Maca Ice Cream with Chocolate Chips

Once upon a time, I had a full-blown ice cream addiction, and it wasn’t a pretty sight. It was ritualistic summer days of pint-sized fun, the...

#healthy recipes #Raw Food #vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods
Julie Morris
June 21 2012
Warm up with Hot Maca

Try hot maca in place of coffee.

#healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #superfoods #food
Julie Morris
December 9 2011
'It's Not Too Late to Eat' Dinner Shake

A nutritious dinner that tastes like dessert.

#healthy recipes #food
Kathryn Budig
March 1 2011
10 Tips To Giving Great Yoga Assists

For a beginning teacher or a teacher in training, assisting a yoga class is an invaluable experience.

#yoga teacher training #personal growth #yoga
Nicole D’Andrea
May 15 2013
Willpower Won't Help You Eat Better

Many of us have resolved to lose weight or eat better, even though we've failed at these goals in the past. Maybe we had initial success, then a...

#personal growth #weight loss #whole foods #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Isaac Eliaz, M.D., M.S., LAc
April 26 2013
