Personal Growth

28 Ways To Bounce Back When Everything Goes Wrong

The do's and don'ts when life feels like it's falling apart.

#happiness #joy #mindfulness #present
Leslie Ralph, M.A., Ph.D.
March 17 2015

10 Life-Changing Lessons Inspired By Hafiz

Here are ten life-changing tips inspired by quotes from the great Persian poet, Hafiz, who lived in the 14th century. His work is still incredibly...

#love #personal growth quotes #happiness #mindfulness #inspiration
Robert Piper
May 1 2013
Outdoors

13 Amazing Ways To Spend Your Money This Black Friday

Today, we're all about hitting the snooze button, avoiding the lines, and giving our money some meaning.

#money #compassion #inspiration #activism
Emma Loewe
November 25 2016

What Your Clothing Color Choice Says About You

Last month, I was particularly aware of my mental murkiness. It didn't matter how many green juices, meditation sessions or extra hours of sleep I...

#mind body connection #wellness #fashion
Tory Dube
March 3 2015
Personal Growth

I Went On An 8-Week Smartphone Detox. Here's What I Learned

Two whole months with a dumb phone left me happier than ever.

#healing #technology #detox
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 16 2016

Should You Pay Extra For Cold-Pressed Juice?

Cold-pressed juice companies are popping up faster than techies in an Apple store during an iPhone release. Even Starbucks is getting in on the action...

#cleanse #detox #juicing #whole foods
Bess O'Connor
February 27 2015
Sex

6 Reasons You Might Be Too Tired For Sex (And How To Get Your Groove Back)

We've all been too tired for sex before. But if your stress or exhaustion is keeping you from getting your intimacy fix, these tantric strategies can...

#functional nutrition #libido #tantra
Psalm Isadora
November 11 2016
Spirituality

Alluring Aphrodisiac Rituals To Awaken Your Inner Goddess

If you're looking for an aphrodisiac, ignore your boudoir and instead peek inside your beauty cabinet.

#aromatherapy #mind body connection #sex
Fern Olivia
November 6 2016

7 Adaptogenic Mushrooms + Their Benefits, Explained By A Functional Medicine Doctor

This functional medicine doctor breaks down 7 mushrooms and the benefits of each.

#health #healthy foods #superfoods
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
November 3 2016
Wellness Trends
Healthy Weight

3 Ways I Learned To Stop Worrying About Losing Weight & Love My Belly

Because gut health is about so much more than how you look

#self-awareness #body image #self-acceptance
Emily Nolan
February 12 2015
Beauty

Skin Care Routine Order: How Exactly To Layer Your Products

So your routine might look different from a friend’s—and that’s OK!—but they will follow the same flow.

#skin care #acne #inflammation #healthy aging
Alexandra Engler
May 28
8 Things I Do Every Day To Keep My Hormones Balanced: A Doctor Explains

Intermittent fasting, adaptogenic supplements, and blue light-blocking glasses are just three pro tips this integrative M.D. shares as part of her...

#supplements #Ayurveda #balance #happiness #hormones
Amy Shah, M.D.
October 6 2016
Beauty

Our Guide To Biotin: Supplements, Hair + Skin Benefits & More

B vitamins, in particular, play a crucial role in helping your body function optimally. One of those is biotin.  

#supplements #hair #skin care #mbgsupplements #functional nutrition
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
February 21 2018
Integrative Health

What I Learned From A Low-Sugar 28-Day Detox To Treat Candida

The best way to beat the candida infection and heal my skin condition was to remove added sugar.

#healing #happiness #fat #personal growth #sugar
Diana Brook
February 16 2014
Beauty

Beauty Sleep: 12 Nighttime Skin Care Routine Tips That Seriously Work

A good night's rest is like drinking from the Fountain of Youth, providing you with the regeneration process you need to wake up glowing.

#sleep #skin care #mbgsupplements
Alexa Erickson
March 30
Meditation

Chakra Meditation: Balancing Your 7 Chakras

Here are a few balancing techniques that spiritual sages swear by.

#breath #crystals #essential oils
Emma Loewe
January 16 2018

5 Nontoxic Anti-Aging Skin Care Ingredients That Really Work

We all want healthy, beautiful, glowing skin. But if we're using conventional beauty products, we may be paying a high price for our health. Many of...

#toxic #beauty #wellness #skin
Liane Moccia
December 22 2014
Spirituality