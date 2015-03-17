1224 results for
28 Ways To Bounce Back When Everything Goes Wrong
The do's and don'ts when life feels like it's falling apart.
10 Life-Changing Lessons Inspired By Hafiz
Here are ten life-changing tips inspired by quotes from the great Persian poet, Hafiz, who lived in the 14th century. His work is still incredibly...
13 Amazing Ways To Spend Your Money This Black Friday
Today, we're all about hitting the snooze button, avoiding the lines, and giving our money some meaning.
What Your Clothing Color Choice Says About You
Last month, I was particularly aware of my mental murkiness. It didn't matter how many green juices, meditation sessions or extra hours of sleep I...
I Went On An 8-Week Smartphone Detox. Here's What I Learned
Two whole months with a dumb phone left me happier than ever.
Should You Pay Extra For Cold-Pressed Juice?
Cold-pressed juice companies are popping up faster than techies in an Apple store during an iPhone release. Even Starbucks is getting in on the action...
6 Reasons You Might Be Too Tired For Sex (And How To Get Your Groove Back)
We've all been too tired for sex before. But if your stress or exhaustion is keeping you from getting your intimacy fix, these tantric strategies can...
Why Knowing Your Mars Sign Is The Key To A Fulfilling Sex Life
Why stop with your Sun sign?
Alluring Aphrodisiac Rituals To Awaken Your Inner Goddess
If you're looking for an aphrodisiac, ignore your boudoir and instead peek inside your beauty cabinet.
7 Adaptogenic Mushrooms + Their Benefits, Explained By A Functional Medicine Doctor
This functional medicine doctor breaks down 7 mushrooms and the benefits of each.
I’m a Sleep Expert. Here's The Nighttime Routine That Lulls Me Into Slumber Every Time
Did we mention she's also a mom?
3 Ways I Learned To Stop Worrying About Losing Weight & Love My Belly
Because gut health is about so much more than how you look
Skin Care Routine Order: How Exactly To Layer Your Products
So your routine might look different from a friend’s—and that’s OK!—but they will follow the same flow.
8 Things I Do Every Day To Keep My Hormones Balanced: A Doctor Explains
Intermittent fasting, adaptogenic supplements, and blue light-blocking glasses are just three pro tips this integrative M.D. shares as part of her...
Our Guide To Biotin: Supplements, Hair + Skin Benefits & More
B vitamins, in particular, play a crucial role in helping your body function optimally. One of those is biotin.
What I Learned From A Low-Sugar 28-Day Detox To Treat Candida
The best way to beat the candida infection and heal my skin condition was to remove added sugar.
Beauty Sleep: 12 Nighttime Skin Care Routine Tips That Seriously Work
A good night's rest is like drinking from the Fountain of Youth, providing you with the regeneration process you need to wake up glowing.
Chakra Meditation: Balancing Your 7 Chakras
Here are a few balancing techniques that spiritual sages swear by.
5 Nontoxic Anti-Aging Skin Care Ingredients That Really Work
We all want healthy, beautiful, glowing skin. But if we're using conventional beauty products, we may be paying a high price for our health. Many of...
5 Reasons to Practice Kundalini Yoga
The yoga of awareness.