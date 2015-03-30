4519 results for
Chocolate Might Be Even Better For The Brain Than Exercise, Study Says
Chocolate might be the ultimate comfort food — but is it also the ultimate brain food?
Your Eyes Have Their Own Microbiome. Here's What You Need To Do To Take Care Of It
Here's what you need to know about the bacteria in your eyes.
Gluten-Free Recipe: Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Cookies
This is an easy, yummy recipe!
How My "Perfect" Diet Changed Once I Got Pregnant
I realized it was time to start from scratch—and that was OK.
This Type Of Exercise Is Making Your Body WAY More Inflamed
And exactly how to lower it.
What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Lose Belly Fat: A Hormone Expert Explains
Calories matter—but hormones matter more.
The Secret To Keeping Your Skin Supple, Youthful & Glowing This Winter
The star ingredient is also (kind of) a breakfast food.
The 7 Best Skin Care Ingredients To Look For For Healthy Aging
If there's one skin care goal that nearly everyone has in common, it's to slow down signs of aging skin.
A Celeb Environmentalist On The Quickest Way To Make Schools Healthier
Studies show that this one swap can have a huge impact.
3 All-Natural Secrets For Radiant, Glowing Skin
Since the day they booked their first Hollywood appearance, celebrities feel the pressure to have the perfect face, an amazing figure and gorgeous,...
Mental Comfort Food: 4 Ways Nutritional Psychiatry Can Help Alleviate Anxiety
The foods can actually comfort our mental health are a bit—shall we say?—different.
From Scrubs To Collagen, Here Are 8 Ways To Plump Your Lips Naturally
Where does one turn for a fuller lips, sans needles and celebrity-endorsed lip kits?
NAD IV Therapy: What Is This Trendy New Treatment & Is It Safe?
So what's the verdict on this integrative treatment, and does it warrant the fanfare? We investigated.
A Chocolate "Fudgsicle" That's Actually Healthy
Go ahead, discover their synergy, and indulge in the deliciousness.
8 Ways To Manage Red, Inflamed Skin — Skin Care To Supplements
No. 1? Build up the skin barrier.
8 Tips To Avoid Becoming A Supplement Junkie
Have you been in a health food store recently? Standing in line you can see people with shopping carts filled to the brim with no less than 30 boxes...
How To Make Halloween The Greenest Holiday Of The Year
Step 1: Step away from the costume superstore.
5-Minute Power Greens Soup
Loaded with dark leafy greens, this soup packs a good dose of vitamins K and A.
What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Fight Chronic Inflammation
Dr. Frank Lipman shares his preventive prescription for taming inflammation.