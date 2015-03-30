4519 results for

Chocolate Might Be Even Better For The Brain Than Exercise, Study Says

Chocolate might be the ultimate comfort food — but is it also the ultimate brain food?

Emi Boscamp
March 30 2015
Integrative Health

Your Eyes Have Their Own Microbiome. Here's What You Need To Do To Take Care Of It

Here's what you need to know about the bacteria in your eyes.

Sam Berne, O.D.
November 5 2017
Beauty

The Secret To Keeping Your Skin Supple, Youthful & Glowing This Winter

The star ingredient is also (kind of) a breakfast food.

Lindsay Kellner
November 2 2017
Beauty

The 7 Best Skin Care Ingredients To Look For For Healthy Aging

If there's one skin care goal that nearly everyone has in common, it's to slow down signs of aging skin.

Andrea Jordan
March 29
Climate Change

3 All-Natural Secrets For Radiant, Glowing Skin

Since the day they booked their first Hollywood appearance, celebrities feel the pressure to have the perfect face, an amazing figure and gorgeous,...

Kerry Benjamin
July 8 2014
Mental Health

Mental Comfort Food: 4 Ways Nutritional Psychiatry Can Help Alleviate Anxiety

The foods can actually comfort our mental health are a bit—shall we say?—different.

Jason Wachob
March 24
Beauty

From Scrubs To Collagen, Here Are 8 Ways To Plump Your Lips Naturally

Where does one turn for a fuller lips, sans needles and celebrity-endorsed lip kits?

Alexa Erickson
March 23
Integrative Health

NAD IV Therapy: What Is This Trendy New Treatment & Is It Safe?

So what's the verdict on this integrative treatment, and does it warrant the fanfare? We investigated.

Shawn Radcliffe
March 22
Recipes

A Chocolate "Fudgsicle" That's Actually Healthy

Go ahead, discover their synergy, and indulge in the deliciousness.

Julia Corbett
July 9 2016
Beauty

8 Tips To Avoid Becoming A Supplement Junkie

Have you been in a health food store recently? Standing in line you can see people with shopping carts filled to the brim with no less than 30 boxes...

Peter J. Braglia, D.C.
November 1 2013
Climate Change

How To Make Halloween The Greenest Holiday Of The Year

Step 1: Step away from the costume superstore.

Ashley Morgan
October 27 2017
Recipes

5-Minute Power Greens Soup

Loaded with dark leafy greens, this soup packs a good dose of vitamins K and A.

Sara Vance
March 22 2015

What I Tell My Patients Who Want To Fight Chronic Inflammation

Dr. Frank Lipman shares his preventive prescription for taming inflammation.

Frank Lipman, M.D.
May 9 2016