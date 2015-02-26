1509 results for

Before & After: Plant-Based Diet Success Stories

Sometimes the best way to become convinced of a lifestyle's efficacy is to see real-life examples of it.

#healing #heart disease #weight loss #vegan
Joel Kahn, M.D.
February 26 2015
Personal Growth
Functional Food

9 Ways To Improve Your Brain Health For Better Memory

Most Americans think that their DNA will determine whether or not they will suffer from dementia and early memory loss. That's wrong.

#healing #disease #aging
Terry Wahls, M.D.
February 20 2015

What Most People Get Wrong About Happiness

We all want to be happy, right? But most of us probably don't even have a concrete idea in mind about what we really mean when we think about...

#relationships #happiness #mindfulness #personal growth
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
February 20 2015
Spirituality

5 Rules For The Spiritually Empowered Woman

Being spiritually connected is the key to all happiness and abundance.

#meditation #personal growth #yoga #spirituality
Tara Mullarkey
February 11 2013

How To Let Go Of Things That Don't Serve You

As I approach my 40th year in this life of mine, I find myself reflecting on past circumstances more than ever before. I have found, when I really dig...

#let go #happiness #personal growth #self-acceptance
Michelle Bland
October 25 2013

Why I Get A Flu Shot & Why I Recommend It To My Patients

It’s the time of year when it seems like everyone’s recommending that you get a flu shot. There’s a lot of misinformation out there, and it can be...

#disease #wellness #flu
Dr. Barbara Casper
October 18 2013

Are You Resistant To Weight Loss? It Could Be This

It is no secret that obesity has skyrocketed in the past 20 years. This metabolic epidemic accounts for 21 percent of all health care costs in the...

#inflammation #digestion #weight loss #weight loss success
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
October 11 2013

How To Love A Human Being

This is one of my tell-it-like-it-is posts, the kind in which I blow the whistle on the veil of falsity and illusion that our culture encourages...

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
October 10 2013
Personal Growth

10 Inspirational Quotes To Keep You Motivated This Winter

Sometimes I envy animals who hibernate. Curling up into a warm and cozy sleep until spring arrives, sounds appealing at times when life feels...

#Buddha #Gandhi #pema chodron #personal growth #inspiration
Kaia Roman
January 19 2015
Mental Health

How To Be Imperfect & Still Perfectly Happy

I am broken and that's OK ... because we all are.

#happiness #yoga #body #self-acceptance
Kim Manfredi
January 14 2015
Personal Growth

How To Stay Motivated At Work After Being Demoted

Getting demoted can be as devastating as being fired.

#happiness #work #personal growth
Lesley Knowles
January 17 2013
Functional Food

Why Ginseng Is the Ultimate Body Booster

Ginseng is a well-known herb that looks like a twisted little old man, but makes you feel like a smooth skinned 20-year-old.

#Herbs #healing #wellness #Acupuncture #healthy foods
Amber Scriven, M.S., LAc
August 10 2012
Integrative Health

What I Wish Everyone Knew About Parkinson's Disease

Knowledge is empowering, especially as it relates to putting out the fire.

#disease #happiness #personal growth
David Perlmutter, M.D.
September 20 2013
Spirituality

The Complete Zodiac Guide To 2017. What's In The Stars For You?

Wondering what’s in store for your 2016? Here’s your full-on guide to the upcoming year, thanks to our zodiac gurus, The AstroTwins.

#astrology
The AstroTwins
January 2 2017
Change-Makers

64 Black Nutritionists, Chefs & Food Experts To Know & Learn From

Some Black voices in the food world to learn from.

#vegetarian #vegan
Abby Moore
June 9

3 Dangerous Myths About Infidelity

Affairs can be very, very devastating. Yet so much of what we think of as "truths" about infidelity are anything but helpful. Some of what is held up...

#love #relationships #sex #personal growth #communication
Linda Carroll, M.S., LMFT
December 11 2014

5 Tricks To Keep Working Out (No Matter How Busy You Are)

There's no question you already know you should be working out on a regular basis. After all, exercise will not only keep you fit and feeling full of...

#wellness #body
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
September 2 2013

7 Signs You're Underestimating Yourself

I was taught to be modest and humble. Even though my family was well-off, my parents hid their success and often seemed to feel shame around buying...

#mindfulness #personal growth #self-awareness #self-acceptance
Jenn Scalia
December 8 2014
Sex

How Many Sexual Partners Is "Normal" For The Average Person?

Do we know anything about a person just based on their number?

#body positivity #dating #libido
Kelly Gonsalves
September 2 2017