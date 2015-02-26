1509 results for
Before & After: Plant-Based Diet Success Stories
Sometimes the best way to become convinced of a lifestyle's efficacy is to see real-life examples of it.
10 Signs Fear Is Running Your Life (And How To Get Back On Track)
Don't let fear be the star of your show.
9 Ways To Improve Your Brain Health For Better Memory
Most Americans think that their DNA will determine whether or not they will suffer from dementia and early memory loss. That's wrong.
What Most People Get Wrong About Happiness
We all want to be happy, right? But most of us probably don't even have a concrete idea in mind about what we really mean when we think about...
5 Rules For The Spiritually Empowered Woman
Being spiritually connected is the key to all happiness and abundance.
How To Let Go Of Things That Don't Serve You
As I approach my 40th year in this life of mine, I find myself reflecting on past circumstances more than ever before. I have found, when I really dig...
Why I Get A Flu Shot & Why I Recommend It To My Patients
It’s the time of year when it seems like everyone’s recommending that you get a flu shot. There’s a lot of misinformation out there, and it can be...
Are You Resistant To Weight Loss? It Could Be This
It is no secret that obesity has skyrocketed in the past 20 years. This metabolic epidemic accounts for 21 percent of all health care costs in the...
How To Love A Human Being
This is one of my tell-it-like-it-is posts, the kind in which I blow the whistle on the veil of falsity and illusion that our culture encourages...
10 Inspirational Quotes To Keep You Motivated This Winter
Sometimes I envy animals who hibernate. Curling up into a warm and cozy sleep until spring arrives, sounds appealing at times when life feels...
How To Be Imperfect & Still Perfectly Happy
I am broken and that's OK ... because we all are.
How To Stay Motivated At Work After Being Demoted
Getting demoted can be as devastating as being fired.
Why Ginseng Is the Ultimate Body Booster
Ginseng is a well-known herb that looks like a twisted little old man, but makes you feel like a smooth skinned 20-year-old.
What I Wish Everyone Knew About Parkinson's Disease
Knowledge is empowering, especially as it relates to putting out the fire.
The Complete Zodiac Guide To 2017. What's In The Stars For You?
Wondering what’s in store for your 2016? Here’s your full-on guide to the upcoming year, thanks to our zodiac gurus, The AstroTwins.
64 Black Nutritionists, Chefs & Food Experts To Know & Learn From
Some Black voices in the food world to learn from.
3 Dangerous Myths About Infidelity
Affairs can be very, very devastating. Yet so much of what we think of as "truths" about infidelity are anything but helpful. Some of what is held up...
5 Tricks To Keep Working Out (No Matter How Busy You Are)
There's no question you already know you should be working out on a regular basis. After all, exercise will not only keep you fit and feeling full of...
7 Signs You're Underestimating Yourself
I was taught to be modest and humble. Even though my family was well-off, my parents hid their success and often seemed to feel shame around buying...
How Many Sexual Partners Is "Normal" For The Average Person?
Do we know anything about a person just based on their number?