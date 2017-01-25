1713 results for

Routines

How Restorative Yoga Can Help With Trauma Recovery + 9 Poses To Try

From the upcoming book "Restorative Yoga for Ethnic and Race-Based Stress and Trauma."

Gail Parker, Ph.D., C-IAYT
June 14
PAID CONTENT FOR Kohl's

Can Tech Make Us More Mindful? One Fitness Instructor Shares Her Habits

This NYC-based fitness instructor shares her must-have tech products to maximize her days, calm her mind, and meet her goals.

Alicia Archer
January 25 2017
Integrative Health

A Fertility Scientist On Why Sperm Count & Quality Are Declining + What To Do

It's possible to improve sperm health with a few lifestyle changes.

Cleopatra Kamperveen, Ph.D.
September 7
Integrative Health

These Are The Best Essential Oils For Your Thyroid Hormones

The best essential oils for your thyroid health, including frankincense, sweet orange, and bergamot.

Mariza Snyder, D.C.
November 25 2018
Beauty
Routines

5 Super Simple Exercises To Feel Strong & Balanced

Five exercises to keep you feeling strong and balanced all year round, especially during the colder months.

Sydney Benner
November 19 2015

Feeling Gloomy? Here's A Yoga Sequence To Cheer You Up

Get ready to feel calm and vibrant.

Tara Lee
January 20 2017
Recovery

This Workout Is Sweeping The Fitness Industry. Here's Why

"It's a smile from the inside out."

Leigh Weingus
January 20 2017
Friendships
PAID CONTENT FOR Evolution Fresh

The Smoothie That Keeps A Nonstop Fitness Instructor Going

How NYC-based fitness instructor and stretching expert Alicia Archer takes care of her mind and body with a nonstop lifestyle.

Alicia Archer
January 17 2017
Meditation

30 Days Of Self Care: Your Guide

Remember, self-care isn't a guilty pleasure; it's an important part of your wellness.

Danielle Orner
August 16 2015
Beauty
Routines

These Are The Best Workouts For Your Dosha Type

I'll briefly explain each dosha and share the best (and worst) types of exercise for each so you know which workouts to try in 2017.

Sahara Rose
January 1 2017
Mental Health

3 Ways I Navigated My Anxiety And Depression

I’m all too familiar with the negative effects both can have over someone's life.

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
April 9 2013
Recipes

Your Complete Guide To Mindful Holiday Eating

Slow down and make each holiday meal a mindful one.

Amy Margulies, R.D., CDE, LDN
December 22 2016
Sex

Why Taking Charge Of Your Own Pleasure Is The Ultimate Act Of Self-Care

"A lot of women don't reach climax because their bodies stay at a point of tension, without breaking through to the other side to the release of...

Psalm Isadora
December 16 2016