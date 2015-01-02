2835 results for

Meditation

Trouble Sleeping? 4 Techniques That Really Work

Having a technique at the ready can mean the difference between falling asleep and just lying there for hours.

#awareness #breathing #relaxation #sleeping
Chris Pritchard
January 2 2015
Beauty

This Facial Fascia Manipulation Technique Is Basically Natural Botox

"Numbing the face should not be the go-to answer for the natural aging process."

#green beauty #beauty #wellness #skin
Britta Plug
August 14 2017

How To Self-Hypnotize + Why It's More Effective Than Therapy (Video)

My clients often tell me that what I am able to do for them in just one hypnosis session is more effective than five years worth of conventional...

#healing #let go #meditation #personal growth #self-awareness
Grace Smith
April 24 2015
Outdoors

This Poem Reminds Us What Makes Life Worth Living

​"This beautiful spoken-word poem and animated video will remind you why we live and why we love. And, yeah, it might just make you cry."

#love #relationships #marriage
Allison Daniels
February 14 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR CALIA by Carrie Underwood

These 6 Fun Mother’s Day Dates All Have A Healthy Spin

This mother's day, take your quality time to the next level by getting active together. 

#partner #athleisure #motherhood
mindbodygreen
April 23 2019
Personal Growth

8 Free Activities That Are Good For Your Soul

A list of the most soulful and smart ways to spend your downtime today

#productivity #happiness #stress management
Lidiya K
January 16 2016
Motivation
Mental Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Champion Petfoods

If You Think Your Pet’s A Picky Eater, Here’s What Might Be Going On Instead

This is a great option if you’ve got a picky or food-sensitive fur baby

#partner #dogs
Krista Soriano
April 17 2019

10-Minute Yoga Sequence For Relaxation

There’s nothing better, really, after a long, long day than a little ten minute yoga sequence in which we can breathe, unwind (literally), and...

#yoga poses sequence #slideshows #savasana #yoga
Amy Jirsa
October 17 2013
Mental Health

6 Therapy Apps That Will Save You A Ton Of $$$

Therapy apps that support your mental health but won't break the bank, including What's Up, TalkSpace, and Anxiety Reliever.

#anxiety #journaling #technology #depression
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 17 2019
Meditation

The Surprising Way Yoga Affects Breast Cancer Patients

The research is in. Here's what you need to know.

#sleep #fitness #yoga
Leigh Weingus
October 6 2017
Integrative Health

7 Reasons Yogis Should Learn The Basics Of Anatomy

The more I learn about anatomy, the more I become more convinced of the need for yoga practitioners to understand some of the basics. This can help us...

#yoga teacher training #personal growth #yoga
Karen Fabian
January 29 2014
PAID CONTENT FOR Solaray® Mycrobiome®

How To Get Your Probiotic Past Your Stomach Acids Alive

Read on to find out what happens to a probiotic after you ingest it.

#gut health #partner #probiotics
mindbodygreen
January 14 2019

7 Things You Need To Know Today (September 1)

The top wellness news for September 1, 2016, including strong feelings about pumpkins, Sriracha updates, and new research on body image issues.

#news roundup #body image #pumpkin
Leigh Weingus
September 1 2016
Spirituality
Friendships

These Are The Most Annoying Types Of Facebook Posts By State

Everyone has that one thing that they can't stand seeing in a News Feed, whether it's an impassioned political rant or a seemingly vapid quote.

#news #politics #productivity
Emma Loewe
January 31 2016
Routines