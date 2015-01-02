2835 results for
Trouble Sleeping? 4 Techniques That Really Work
Having a technique at the ready can mean the difference between falling asleep and just lying there for hours.
This Facial Fascia Manipulation Technique Is Basically Natural Botox
"Numbing the face should not be the go-to answer for the natural aging process."
How To Self-Hypnotize + Why It's More Effective Than Therapy (Video)
My clients often tell me that what I am able to do for them in just one hypnosis session is more effective than five years worth of conventional...
What The Workout Routines Of Doctors Actually Look Like
It's time to take your tips from the pros.
This Poem Reminds Us What Makes Life Worth Living
"This beautiful spoken-word poem and animated video will remind you why we live and why we love. And, yeah, it might just make you cry."
These 6 Fun Mother’s Day Dates All Have A Healthy Spin
This mother's day, take your quality time to the next level by getting active together.
8 Free Activities That Are Good For Your Soul
A list of the most soulful and smart ways to spend your downtime today
12 Tips To Make Running A Fun Hobby (Even If You Hate It)
Invest in a good pair of sneaks.
Exercise Can Prevent Depression, New Research Says
The science is finally in.
If You Think Your Pet’s A Picky Eater, Here’s What Might Be Going On Instead
This is a great option if you’ve got a picky or food-sensitive fur baby
10-Minute Yoga Sequence For Relaxation
There’s nothing better, really, after a long, long day than a little ten minute yoga sequence in which we can breathe, unwind (literally), and...
6 Therapy Apps That Will Save You A Ton Of $$$
Therapy apps that support your mental health but won't break the bank, including What's Up, TalkSpace, and Anxiety Reliever.
The Surprising Way Yoga Affects Breast Cancer Patients
The research is in. Here's what you need to know.
How Does Staring At A Screen Affect Your Brain, Anxiety & Overall Health?
Emerging research is telling us to take a break.
7 Reasons Yogis Should Learn The Basics Of Anatomy
The more I learn about anatomy, the more I become more convinced of the need for yoga practitioners to understand some of the basics. This can help us...
How To Get Your Probiotic Past Your Stomach Acids Alive
Read on to find out what happens to a probiotic after you ingest it.
7 Things You Need To Know Today (September 1)
The top wellness news for September 1, 2016, including strong feelings about pumpkins, Sriracha updates, and new research on body image issues.
Weekly Horoscope: Here's How To Get Through The Curveball That's Coming Up Wednesday
Wednesday is a biggie.
These Are The Most Annoying Types Of Facebook Posts By State
Everyone has that one thing that they can't stand seeing in a News Feed, whether it's an impassioned political rant or a seemingly vapid quote.
6 Yoga Poses To Boost Metabolism
Flow what you know