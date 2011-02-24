2778 results for
Q & A with Ally Hamilton of Yogis Anonymous: On Balance, Favorite Books + More!
In addition to teaching an incredible class, the mark of a great yoga teacher is the ability to lead and attract incredible talent to his or her...
Q & A with James Fox of Prison Yoga Project
A conversation with James Fox.
Standing Yoga Poses: How-to, Tips, Benefits, Images, Videos
These energetic poses provide a straight line to shaping our best body.
7 Steps to Wellness
A simple step-by-step guide to achieving wellness.
Trusting Your Gut & Overcoming Incurable Obstacles
Seamus Mullen is a chef and owner of two New York restaurants, an author, and an avid cyclist. At revitalize 2015, Seamus shared his journey from...
Dana Claudat: 5 Accidental Feng Shui Lessons From An Artist
Feng Shui lessons from Dana Claudat.
Men and Yoga: Obstacles to Hitting the Mat?
What's the biggest obstacle to getting a man to take his first class?
Healthy & Green Food Guide to Berlin
Where to eat in Berlin.
Kripalu Yoga 101 for Beginners
Kripalu is a gentle form of hatha yoga that may involve the most inward focus among the popular types of yoga. Expect lots of breath work, meditation,...
Composting for Beginners
Contrary to what you might think, composting does not involve tedious, smelly and complicated steps. It’s an easy way to care for the earth and green...
Better Sex Feng Shui: 5 Rituals to Personalize Your Flow of Sexy
Hot yoga, indeed.
The Truth About Your Beauty Products: Q & A with Authors of No More Dirty Looks
Siobhan O'Connor and Alexandra Spunt, authors of No More Dirty...
Yoga, Self Care & The Dalai Lama: Q & A with Kelly McGonigal, PhD
Kelly McGonigal PhD is not your typical college professor. (She's actually the kind of professor I wish I had.) She is a leading expert on the...
Q & A with Schuyler Grant of Kula Yoga & Wanderlust
Here, some yogi wisdom.
7 Yoga Poses for Brides & Grooms
Yoga poses for your special day.
Q & A with Burr Leonard: Founder of The Bar Method
Burr Leonard answers our questions.
Q & A with Horst Rechelbacher: Wellness & Beauty Entrepreneur, Activist, Pioneer
In an interview with Horst Rechelbacher, we talk about Ayurveda, the importance of organic certification, the future of beauty, stem cells, yoga,...
Q & A with Tara Stiles: Celebrity Yogi & Model on Why Yoga is For Everyone!
Tara Stiles connects healthy approaches to exercise, awareness, food, and everyday feeling good with a wide audience around the world.