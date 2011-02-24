2778 results for

Routines

Q & A with Ally Hamilton of Yogis Anonymous: On Balance, Favorite Books + More!

In addition to teaching an incredible class, the mark of a great yoga teacher is the ability to lead and attract incredible talent to his or her...

#books #yogis #pema chodron #yoga #los angeles
Jason Wachob
February 24 2011
Social Good
Routines

Standing Yoga Poses: How-to, Tips, Benefits, Images, Videos

These energetic poses provide a straight line to shaping our best body.

#yoga poses #beginners #yoga #michael taylor
Michael Taylor
April 30 2010
Personal Growth

7 Steps to Wellness

A simple step-by-step guide to achieving wellness.

#happiness #meditation #mindfulness #mind body connection #wellness
Jess Ainscough
July 27 2010

Trusting Your Gut & Overcoming Incurable Obstacles

Seamus Mullen is a chef and owner of two New York restaurants, an author, and an avid cyclist. At revitalize 2015, Seamus shared his journey from...

#personal growth #food
mindbodygreen
October 22 2015
Home
Motivation

Men and Yoga: Obstacles to Hitting the Mat?

What's the biggest obstacle to getting a man to take his first class?

#new york city #yogis #Yoga for Men #yoga #los angeles
Jason Wachob
October 13 2010
Travel

Kripalu Yoga 101 for Beginners

Kripalu is a gentle form of hatha yoga that may involve the most inward focus among the popular types of yoga. Expect lots of breath work, meditation,...

#beginners #yoga
mindbodygreen
October 12 2009
Home

Composting for Beginners

Contrary to what you might think, composting does not involve tedious, smelly and complicated steps. It’s an easy way to care for the earth and green...

#home
Sarah Greenberg
August 23 2010
Sex
Beauty
Personal Growth

Yoga, Self Care & The Dalai Lama: Q & A with Kelly McGonigal, PhD

Kelly McGonigal PhD is not your typical college professor. (She's actually the kind of professor I wish I had.) She is a leading expert on the...

#meditation #mind body connection #wellness #dalai lama #mindfulness meditation
Jason Wachob
June 8 2010
Motivation
Routines
Change-Makers
Wellness Trends

Q & A with Horst Rechelbacher: Wellness & Beauty Entrepreneur, Activist, Pioneer

In an interview with Horst Rechelbacher, we talk about Ayurveda, the importance of organic certification, the future of beauty, stem cells, yoga,...

#Ayurveda #beauty #meditation #mind body connection #wellness
Jason Wachob
August 17 2010
Routines

Q & A with Tara Stiles: Celebrity Yogi & Model on Why Yoga is For Everyone!

Tara Stiles connects healthy approaches to exercise, awareness, food, and everyday feeling good with a wide audience around the world.

#new york city #yogis #beginners #yoga #michael pollan
Jason Wachob
October 13 2009