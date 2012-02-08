2778 results for

Motivation

Heather Dorak on How Pilates Healed Her Life

She's the founder of LA's fastest growing Pilates studio, Pilates Platinum

#yogis #personal growth #yoga #food #healing
Jason Wachob
February 8 2012

How to Do High Lunge Pose with Michael Taylor

Michael Taylor from Strala Yoga in New York City demonstrates how to do High Lunge.

#yoga poses video #yoga poses #new york city #beginners #yoga
Michael Taylor
April 21 2010
Routines

7 Tips for Teaching Yoga to Beginners

In the first days of practice, these tips can make all the difference.

#yoga teacher training #yogis #yoga
Karen Fabian
January 19 2012

Q & A with Dana Claudat: Feng Shui Dating Tips

Have you just started dating someone and want to know if they're Mr. or Mrs. Right? Look no further than feng shui.

#relationships #personal growth #feng shui tips #video #los angeles
Jason Wachob
April 27 2010
Social Good

Earth Day with Summer Rayne Oakes (Video)

On Earth Day there's no better person to talk green with than eco-model, activist, and best-selling author of Style, Naturally (one of our fave books)...

#beauty #eco-fashion #new york city #organic food #video
Jason Wachob
April 22 2010

Why Paleo Is Taking The World By Storm: Chris Kresser

So many people lose weight, feel better, and heal from disease on a Paleo diet... but why? Chris Kresser explains the science behind the food...

#health #food
mindbodygreen
August 13 2014

How To Make Love Last In The Age Of Instant Gratification: Dr. Sue Johnson

Can love last forever through the ups and downs of life? Couples therapist Dr. Sue Johnson explains what it really takes to make a relationship work.

#relationships #personal-growth
mindbodygreen
July 13 2014
Integrative Health

The 5 Keys to Good Health, All Day, Every Day

5 fundamentals of health where eastern and western medicine share common ground.

#relationships #new york city #meditation #wellness #personal growth
Robin Berzin, M.D.
April 25 2011
Routines

Q & A with Tone It Up's Katrina Hodgson & Karena Dawn: Diet & Workout Tips

Looking to get in shape and "tone it up" this summer? You're in good hands with celebrity trainers and fitness experts, Katrina Hodgson and Karena...

#celebrity #fitness #los angeles #healthy foods #weight loss success
Jason Wachob
July 26 2010

9 Life Lessons from Rock Climbing (video)

In this talk from TED University 2009, veteran rock climber Matthew Childs shares nine tips for rock climbers. These tips are also pretty handy in...

#TED #personal growth #video
mindbodygreen
January 17 2010
Routines
Mental Health
Travel

Yoga at the Airport

Staying zen while traveling.

#happiness #new york city #yoga #kindness
Derek Beres
March 10 2011

Dan Buettner: How to Live to Be 100+ (video)

Should I be eating organic meat or tofu? Should I be running or practicing yoga? All or none of the above?

#TED #wellness #video
mindbodygreen
January 9 2010