2778 results for
A Yoga Sequence To Open Your Heart & Stretch Your Back
When you open up the back of the heart and across the chest, you create space for the heart, which is both valuable and liberating!
Why I Finally Took A Yoga Class
From the outside looking in, yoga seemed somewhat unfeasible.
Understanding Fascia: What It Is + Why You Should Care
Think of it as a crash-course
A Yoga Sequence To Spring Clean Your Mind & Body
When we think of spring, words like fresh, new and clean come to mind. As we rid our closets of old clothes and unnecessary items, we also should be...
Why Everyone Should Learn To Play A Musical Instrument
For most of us, music forms an integral part of our lives. Music is there to reinforce our determination when we don't feel like working out. Music is...
8 Ways To Raise Daughters Who Love Their Bodies, No Matter What
"How do we teach our children to resist the toxic message of our culture, which measures the success of women on how well we fit its mercurial...
8 Ways Yoga Helps Mature Adults Age More Gracefully
One of the most beautiful things about yoga is that it is truly for everybody. With limitless styles and approaches, anyone committed to...
How's Your Psychological Immunity? 6 Questions To Help With COVID-19 Anxiety
These questions will help you establish a sense of control the best you can.
Autumn Pizza With Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Kale & Mozzarella
This pizza hits all the high notes of fall cooking, with very little hassle. Savory sweet potatoes, caramelized red onions, crispy kale and creamy...
Why It's Important To Set Healthy Boundaries With Your Kids
Today, many households have "mini-democracies" where a child's voice or opinion is equal to those of his/her parents. In some families, the child's...
7 Simple Steps To Make Mondays A Little Better
You know how it feels: that Sunday night pit-of-your-stomach dread. You know what you're in for on Monday morning, so you set three alarms (so you’ll...
Why Monogamy Is The Secret To Real Happiness
Jack Nicholson, Hollywood heavy-hitter, recently admitted that at age 77 he is lonely and scared of dying alone. He lamented, "I would love that one...
Eat Like An Okinawan & Live Until You're 100
Want to live your full number of years blessed by energy and health? A wise mentor told me long ago to find people who have achieved that goal and...
4 Reasons You Might Be Missing Your Period
Where and why did it go?!
How Crow Pose Helps Me Check In with Myself
Each day is different, but I have come to love and respect a pose that had once been my worst enemy.
I'm Bipolar. Here's How I Took Back Control Of My Life
"A hand that seems to belong to someone else rips my shirt off. Buttons fly as another wail pushes its way out of my body. My throat burns as the...
This Is Your Brain On Laughter
Recently, my friend decided to go on a diet to lose ten pounds. One day, she called to tell me how pleased she was about her new found ability to walk...
7 Benefits Of Growing Up With Hippie Parents
A true flower-child
11 Things I Wish Everyone Knew About Pole Dancing
I first hid my hobby from friends and family, but as it slowly became a bigger part of my life, I felt less need to hide it and more desire to share...