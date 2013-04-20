2778 results for

Easy Legs-Behind-Your-Head

Over time your body will open—we promise!

#yoga poses video #flexibility #yoga
Kino MacGregor
April 20 2013

A Yoga Sequence To Open Your Heart & Stretch Your Back

When you open up the back of the heart and across the chest, you create space for the heart, which is both valuable and liberating!

#love #yoga poses sequence #yogis #yoga
Rachel Brathen
March 28 2015
Personal Growth

Why I Finally Took A Yoga Class

From the outside looking in, yoga seemed somewhat unfeasible.

#yoga poses #meditation #personal growth #yoga
Erin Trauth
November 4 2012
Integrative Health

A Yoga Sequence To Spring Clean Your Mind & Body

When we think of spring, words like fresh, new and clean come to mind. As we rid our closets of old clothes and unnecessary items, we also should be...

#yoga poses sequence #yogis #yoga #detox
Danielle Cuccio
March 21 2015

Why Everyone Should Learn To Play A Musical Instrument

For most of us, music forms an integral part of our lives. Music is there to reinforce our determination when we don't feel like working out. Music is...

#music #happiness #joy #wellness
Thomas Honeyman
March 3 2014

8 Ways To Raise Daughters Who Love Their Bodies, No Matter What

"How do we teach our children to resist the toxic message of our culture, which measures the success of women on how well we fit its mercurial...

#parenting advice #personal growth #self-awareness #parenting #self-care
Gracie X
November 21 2016
Motivation

8 Ways Yoga Helps Mature Adults Age More Gracefully

One of the most beautiful things about yoga is that it is truly for everybody. With limitless styles and approaches, anyone committed to...

#yogis #yoga #aging #wellness watch
Hope Knosher
March 15 2015
Mental Health

How's Your Psychological Immunity? 6 Questions To Help With COVID-19 Anxiety

These questions will help you establish a sense of control the best you can.

#COVID-19 #anxiety #stress
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
March 25

Autumn Pizza With Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Kale & Mozzarella

This pizza hits all the high notes of fall cooking, with very little hassle. Savory sweet potatoes, caramelized red onions, crispy kale and creamy...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Elizabeth Palmer Starnes
September 26 2013

Why It's Important To Set Healthy Boundaries With Your Kids

Today, many households have "mini-democracies" where a child's voice or opinion is equal to those of his/her parents. In some families, the child's...

#boundaries #communication #motherhood #parenting
Krissy Pozatek, MSW
January 18 2015

7 Simple Steps To Make Mondays A Little Better

You know how it feels: that Sunday night pit-of-your-stomach dread. You know what you're in for on Monday morning, so you set three alarms (so you’ll...

#happiness #work #personal growth #self-awareness
Danielle Dowling, Psy.D.
April 14 2014

Why Monogamy Is The Secret To Real Happiness

Jack Nicholson, Hollywood heavy-hitter, recently admitted that at age 77 he is lonely and scared of dying alone. He lamented, "I would love that one...

#love #relationships #manifestation #happiness #personal growth
Monica Parikh
January 17 2015

Eat Like An Okinawan & Live Until You're 100

Want to live your full number of years blessed by energy and health? A wise mentor told me long ago to find people who have achieved that goal and...

#study #food as medicine #aging #sugar #food
Joel Kahn, M.D.
January 15 2015
Women's Health
Routines

How Crow Pose Helps Me Check In with Myself

Each day is different, but I have come to love and respect a pose that had once been my worst enemy.

#breathing #mindfulness #yoga
Fleur Carter
November 13 2012

I'm Bipolar. Here's How I Took Back Control Of My Life

"A hand that seems to belong to someone else rips my shirt off. Buttons fly as another wail pushes its way out of my body. My throat burns as the...

#goal #mental illness #mental health #personal growth #goal setting
Lauren Polly
November 8 2016

This Is Your Brain On Laughter

Recently, my friend decided to go on a diet to lose ten pounds. One day, she called to tell me how pleased she was about her new found ability to walk...

#healing #happiness #depression #laughter
Martine J. Byer
January 10 2015
Personal Growth
Routines

11 Things I Wish Everyone Knew About Pole Dancing

I first hid my hobby from friends and family, but as it slowly became a bigger part of my life, I felt less need to hide it and more desire to share...

#empowerment #joy
Irmingard Mayer
January 10 2014