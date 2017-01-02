2778 results for

Wellness Trends
Beauty

Why Winter Is The Best Time To Indulge In Pampering Beauty Rituals

Self-indulgence and self-love are mandatory this winter! Here's how to do them!

#green beauty #beauty
Delphine Lamandé-Frearson
December 30 2016
Routines
Personal Growth

Tonight's Capricorn New Moon Is 2016's Last. Here's How To Make The Most Of Its Ambitious Energy

Here are few tips for tapping into the ambitious energy of the Capricorn new moon:

#goal #personal growth #goal setting #astrology
The AstroTwins
December 28 2016

5 Reasons To Try Rope Wall Yoga

Yoga Kurunta is a series of Iyengar style asanas practiced with aid of ropes on a wall, translating to mean puppet or doll made of wood. The student...

#yoga poses #yogis #yoga #wellness watch
Melva Max
April 16 2015

5 Things I Wish People Would Stop Doing In Bikram Yoga

Turning up for a hot Bikram yoga class is one thing. Keeping your cool and observing proper etiquette in one is another. Try not to do any of the...

#bikram yoga #savasana #wellness #yoga
Low Lai Chow
May 12 2014

Tonight's Aries Supermoon Is A Supercharged Hunter's Moon, Too: Here's What That Means For You

"Here are a few tips for harnessing the heat and manifesting your wild dreams during the supercharged supermoon in Aries."

#astrology
The AstroTwins
October 15 2016

5 Tips To Increase Pleasure During Sex

As a sex therapist, one of the questions I hear most frequently is, “how can I stay more present during sex?”

#love #relationships #awareness #sex #body
Vanessa Marin, M.S.
March 24 2014

6 Choices That Will Help You Stay Strong, Flexible & Happy As You Age

So many of us associate aging with cognitive decline, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, adult onset diabetes, osteoporosis, chronic fatigue … Shall I...

#heart disease #mind body connection #yoga #aging
Eva Selhub, M.D.
April 12 2015
Parenting

3 Things I Do Every Day To Make My Life Easier As A Single Mom

I realized I needed to learn to be simultaneously focused on my own needs, too.

#acceptance #personal growth #motherhood #parenting #self-acceptance
Kristen Darcy
April 10 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Fabletics

6 Stress-Busting Activities That Every Busy Person Needs To Know About

Foam rolling & wellness expert Lo Roxburgh shares her favorite tips for living with ease, from waking up to a rebounder to afternoon meditation.

#stress #partner #happiness #workout #fitness
Lauren Roxburgh
October 11 2016
Love

How To Actually Enjoy Valentine's Day

Expectations tend to set us up for disappointment. And nowhere are expectations more amplified than on charged holidays like Christmas, birthdays,...

#love #relationships #mindfulness #personal growth
Sheryl Paul, M.A.
February 13 2015
Personal Growth
Personal Growth

8 Tips For Maintaining A Whole Food Kitchen

Whether you're new to eating whole, vibrant foods or you're someone who has been in the game for years, knowing how to successfully stock a whole...

#healthy foods #food #whole foods
Lauren Nixon
February 10 2015
Parenting

Rediscovering Yoga After Having a Baby

Now your body is a food delivery system, a vehicle to get places, a rocking swing, and a source of warmth and comfort.

#yoga poses #pregnancy and yoga #yoga
Liz Vartanian
November 30 2012

7 Tips To Get Energized When You're Totally Spent

A healthier, more energized and better feeling you is only seven easy steps away! Here are some tips that yield immediate results as soon as you start...

#allergies #gluten #stress #fitness #mind body connection
Tiffany Boutwell
May 1 2014
Travel

6 Simple Steps To Detox Your Home

It’s hard to believe indoor air is up to five times more polluted than outdoor, but it’s true. So says the EPA. The good news is that while you can’t...

#toxic #hormones #wellness #detox #home
Healthy Child Healthy World
March 14 2014
Off-the-Grid

30 Things You Can Do To Live More Simply

I'm experimenting with a simpler way of living—one that's less stressful and more fulfilling.

#environmentalism #yoga
Tyson Popplestone
December 8 2016