Wellness Gift Ideas 2016: Give Experiences
For that friend who has everything.
Beauty Starts On The Inside. Here's How To Be More Confident.
A yoga pose for confidence and inner strength. As you build you physical strength, your internal power grows.
5 Reasons To Try Rope Wall Yoga
Yoga Kurunta is a series of Iyengar style asanas practiced with aid of ropes on a wall, translating to mean puppet or doll made of wood. The student...
This Man Is Redefining "Happiness." Here's What Gratitude Means To Him
"If selfishness connects me to my ego, then gratitude connects me to my soul."
6 Choices That Will Help You Stay Strong, Flexible & Happy As You Age
So many of us associate aging with cognitive decline, cardiovascular disease, arthritis, adult onset diabetes, osteoporosis, chronic fatigue … Shall I...
13 Wellness Leaders Reveal Their Most Effective Healthy Habit
Kick off the new year with this advice from the pros.
3 Things I Do Every Day To Make My Life Easier As A Single Mom
I realized I needed to learn to be simultaneously focused on my own needs, too.
Why Winter Is The Best Time To Indulge In Pampering Beauty Rituals
Self-indulgence and self-love are mandatory this winter! Here's how to do them!
5 Heart-Opening Yoga Poses To Help You Start The New Year Strong
Leave the fear in 2016.
Do You Need To Eat, Or Is Your Brain Playing Tricks? Take This Short Quiz To Find Out!
Next time a craving hits, pause, breathe, and ask yourself: Is your body craving nutrients, or are the leftovers from your breakfast meeting simply...
What It's Actually Like To Intermittent Fast, According To 10 Real Women
Miracle worker or fad diet?
7 Tips To Get Energized When You're Totally Spent
A healthier, more energized and better feeling you is only seven easy steps away! Here are some tips that yield immediate results as soon as you start...
Tonight's Capricorn New Moon Is 2016's Last. Here's How To Make The Most Of Its Ambitious Energy
Here are few tips for tapping into the ambitious energy of the Capricorn new moon:
Why I Finally Took A Yoga Class
From the outside looking in, yoga seemed somewhat unfeasible.
7 Simple Yoga Poses To Keep Your Body Happy On Airplane Rides
Yoga on an airplane? Absolutely!
10 Practices To Experience Childbirth As A Spiritual Journey
Birth is a sacred, spiritual journey to welcome a child into the world. It's an intuitive process that requires a woman to access her right-brain...
Why Taking Care Of Your Mitochondria Might Be The Key To Health & Vitality
You might need a mitochondrial tuneup
6 Simple Ways To Bounce Back From Any Setback
You've got this.
A Yoga Sequence To Open Your Heart & Stretch Your Back
When you open up the back of the heart and across the chest, you create space for the heart, which is both valuable and liberating!
Autumn Pizza With Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Kale & Mozzarella
This pizza hits all the high notes of fall cooking, with very little hassle. Savory sweet potatoes, caramelized red onions, crispy kale and creamy...