Integrative Health

The 5-Ingredient Shot To Take Before Every Flight

The elderberry shot that's perfect for just before a flight, including vitamin C and immune-boosting properties.

#supplements #immunity #travel
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
January 18 2019
Recipes
Parenting
Recipes
Home
Sex
Wellness Trends
Sex

Are You Caught In The Sexual Avoidance Cycle? Read This

Here's EXACTLY what fuels the cycle—and how to break free.

#marriage #orgasm
Jessa Zimmerman, M.A.
November 1 2018
Home

7 Ways To Prepare For A Lifelong Relationship (Before You've Even Met Your Soul Mate)

You never know when you'll meet your soul mate. Don't you want to be ready when they show up?

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth #dating
Paulette Kouffman Sherman, M.A., PsyD
March 14 2017
Meditation
Functional Food

4 Strategies To Help Yourself Recover From A Major Setback

"The challenges you face do not reflect your value. The way you respond to them, however, does."

#stress #happiness #abundance #spirituality #stress management
Michelle Peña
March 10 2017
Climate Change

6 Things You Need To Know Today (December 5, 2017)

Including a U.K. supermarket whose easy solution to food waste might change the world.

#news #environmentalism #news roundup
Liz Moody
December 5 2017
Integrative Health
Wellness Trends