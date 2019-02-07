4455 results for

Personal Growth

Well Read: The 5 Books You Won't Be Able To Put Down This February

A millennial murder, a closer look at schizophrenia, and a dark and twisty psychological thriller.

#anxiety #toxic relationships #Well Read
Liz Moody
February 7 2019

Do These 3 Things To Effortlessly Maintain Your Weight Loss

"Ask yourself if the people you spend time with help you stay on track."

#happiness #weight loss #weight loss success
Kate Martino, M.S., PA-C
April 6 2017
Personal Growth

It's Not Just Fight, Flight, Or Freeze: A Psychologist Explains

There's a lesser-known fourth trauma response: fawn.

#brain #fear
Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
April 28
Healthy Weight

10 Ways To Reset Your Hormones For Health, Energy & Weight Control

Lots of common symptoms are actually clues that can suggest hormonal imbalance.

#food as medicine #hormones #health
Frank Lipman, M.D.
June 11 2015

A 5-Step Plan To Calm Down When You’re Upset

Whenever I get upset, I wonder if it's just me, since it often seems like everyone else is so cool and collected. But other people must freak out...

#acceptance #mindfulness #patience #friendship advice
Kaia Roman
June 11 2015
Functional Food
Recipes

This Warming Elixir Eliminates Bloat With Every Sip

How can medicine this powerful taste this good?

#drinks #digestion
Liz Moody
January 4 2018

10 Things To Get Rid Of If You Want To Be Happy

What would you throw away right now if you were given a magical trashcan where you could get ride of all the stuff that’s causing you stress? During...

#healing #relationships #stress #let go #happiness
Tova Payne
July 14 2014
Mental Health
Travel

11 Healthy Eating Secrets From Thailand

"The magic found in Thailand was in the healthy food and culture."

#functional nutrition #digestion
Talia Pollock
March 1 2017
Climate Change

The Simple Questions You Need To Ask Every Time You Go Shopping

Follow these tips and you will be well on your way to the closet of your dreams—not just a closet that's full of stuff you don't want to wear.

#minimalism #environmentalism
Sara Weinreb
April 2 2017
Integrative Health

Mindfulness May Help Relieve Chronic Pain, Study Says

It may even be as effective as therapy for treating chronic pain.

#news
Kelly Gonsalves
January 31 2019

Why I Don’t Recommend An Annual Physical

If you pay a visit to your primary care physician every year, you know what annual exams are like: you take time off work, wait in an office for an...

#disease #wellness #health
Amy Shah, M.D.
January 15 2016

7 Time-Management Tricks To Reduce Your Stress

One of the biggest stressors for most people is time. We simply don't feel we have enough of it. In fact, most of us do have enough time — we are just...

#stress #relaxation #wellness
Michael T. Murray, N.D.
September 17 2014
Integrative Health
Sex
Integrative Health

Dealing With SIBO? Don't Make One Of These 5 Common Mistakes

Common mistakes when treating small intestinal bacterial overgrowth, including not following a SIBO diet and not retesting to make sure SIBO is gone.

#gut health #digestion #microbiome
Nour Zibdeh, M.S., RDN
November 24 2018
Beauty

The Seven Best Clean Beauty Products At Sephora Under $40

Begin your all-natural skin care journey today!

#skin care #environmentalism
Caroline Muggia
January 29 2019

Powerful Essential Oils For Opening Your Heart

Recent research confirms what many have intuitively known about aromas and essential oils. Essential oils may prevent heart disease, and exposure to...

#aromatherapy #beauty
Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
February 15 2017
Recipes