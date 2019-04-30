4455 results for

April 30 2019
Meditation
How To Overcome The Emotional Causes Of Back Pain

I suffered from persistent back pain for years. It would come and go seemingly without warning. I'm the kind of person who likes to be in control, and...

#healing #pain #back pain #breathing
Jon Slavet
September 2 2014
Integrative Health

17 Quick & Easy Ways To Detox For Summer

Because spring and summer are the best times for a light cleanse.

#Herbs #fitness #health #detox
Jasmine Scalesciani-Hawken
June 11 2017
Friendships

7 Powerful Ways To Actually Support A Friend In Crisis (According To A Stanford Happiness Scientist)

How many times have we found ourselves with a friend who is going through a breakup, a loss, or another difficult life transition and just been...

#empowerment #friendship
Emma Seppälä, Ph.D.
June 9 2017
Sex

It's Not Low Libido: A Psychologist On 7 Issues Often Confused For Low Libido

We think we don't want sex, when in reality, we just don't want sex the way we're currently having it

#marriage #dating #libido
Kelly Gonsalves
July 19
Food Trends
Love

This Unexpected Place Helps Couples Get More Intimate

Looking for a romantic date spot? Look outside.

#environmentalism #marriage #dating #holiday
Ruby McConnell
February 12 2019

11 Lifestyle Factors That Could Be Making You Anxious

In my coaching practice, I work with people who have difficulty managing their stress and anxiety. They find comfort in my experience and the fact...

#anxiety #stress #personal growth
Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
April 10 2015
Mental Health

Celebs Are Speaking Out On Mental Health Issues, But Has Anything Actually Changed? Real Talk From Someone With Mental Illness

"Mental illness is extremely isolating. Any reminder that there are others out there facing the same demons is a beacon of hope."

#celebrity #mental illness #mental health
Aaron Harvey
April 27 2017
Sex

Hooray! Another Reason To Masturbate

Not masturbating often enough? Here's what you're missing out on. (It's good.)

#relationships #masturbation #sex #wellness
Wendy Strgar
June 3 2017
Healthy Weight

Healthy, Painless Ways To Lose Weight & Keep It Off For Good

Tip No. 3: Make mental peace a priority.

#empowerment
Sejal Shah
April 22 2017
Personal Growth

Anti-Aging Tips From 89-Year-Old Wellness Luminary Louise Hay

Anti-aging secrets from Louise Hay, 89-year-old wellness luminary.

#beauty #happiness #wellness #affirmations #aging
Heather Dane
March 8 2016
Functional Food

SIBO Was Destroying My Gut. Here's What I Wish I'd Known

What you need to know about the super-common, oft-overlooked ailment.

#gut health #microbiome #probiotics
Phoebe Lapine
January 30 2019
Integrative Health

How Your Hormones Really Affect Your Sex Drive + What To Do About It

I consider sex drive to be the canary in the coal mine of overall physical and mental health. But few understand that the root cause is hormonal—not...

#sexuality #hormones #sex #health #libido
Sara Gottfried, M.D.
April 12 2016
Beauty