4455 results for

Motivation
Integrative Health

This Is Why You Need To Heal Your Inflammation

New research has found a surprising new link between inflammation and your brain.

#news #gut health #stress #inflammation #digestion
Elizabeth Gerson
February 14 2019
Integrative Health

How To Be The Master Of Your Mood

Dr. Neema Moraveji is the director of Stanford University’s Calming Technology Lab, as well as co-founder and CPO of Spire, the first wearable to...

#stress #happiness
mindbodygreen
November 4 2015
Recipes

Make All Your Baking Projects Healthier With This One Ingredient

Add this one ingredient for an instant nutrition upgrade.

#COVID-19 #mbgsupplements #vegetarian
Abby Moore
April 26
Mental Health
Sex

Here's Scientific Proof That Mindfulness Can Make Sex Way Better

It not only makes sex more satisfying—it also boosts your sexual self-esteem.

#news #orgasm
Madison Vanderberg
February 7 2019
Personal Growth

Minimalism Is The Secret To Getting Sh*t Done: Here's Why

Refining these four habits can totally transform your productivity.

#productivity #happiness #abundance
Paula Rizzo
March 25 2016

The Scientifically Proven Mental Shift That Makes You Physically Healthier

In this day and age, you would have to be living under a rock not to have heard about the powerful mind-body connection. For example, we know that...

#study #mind body connection #self-awareness
Patricia Thompson, Ph.D.
February 4 2015
Personal Growth

7 Secrets To Feeling Radiant & Energetic Through All Your Holiday Travel

With these seven tips, you'll be equipped to get through the holiday season happy, healthy, and vibrant. (And you'll actually have the energy to enjoy...

#stress #holidays #stress management #travel #healthy foods
Amber Bodily
November 20 2016
Home

Scent & Sound Ideas To Make Chilling At Home A Multisensory Experience

Never underestimate the power of a great smell or favorite song.

#essential oils
Ariel Kaye
April 14
Beauty
Integrative Health
Recipes

An RD's Breakfast Banana Bread To Support Your Gut, Hair & More

I always try to inspire others to cook and eat foods that make them feel good.

#mbgsupplements #Collagen #organic food #breakfast #snacks
Maggie Michalczyk, R.D.
April 11
Meditation

3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic

Bookmark them for the next time you feel yourself getting worked up.

#COVID-19 #breath #stress
Kaia Roman
April 8
Sex
Functional Food
Functional Food