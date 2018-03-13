4455 results for
This Greens Powder Is A Major Energy-Enhancer, Say mbg Reviewers
"I definitely felt an extra boost when I used it."
The 4 Pressure Points An Acupuncturist Uses To Support Immunity
Send a signal to the nervous system to "turn on" its own self-healing or regulatory mechanisms.
This Common Hormone Disorder In Women Has Everything To Do With Blood Sugar Balance
Is balancing blood sugar the key to regular periods?
Forget Routines: Why Experts Say You Need Variety Now More Than Ever
It would appear diverse experiences make us feel happier.
How Alzheimer's Differs In Men & Women, From Risk Factors To Prevention
Lisa Mosconi, Ph.D., has spent years researching the question.
Science-Backed Reasons To Add Coloring To Your Self-Care Practice
From stress and anxiety reduction to mindfulness and self-compassion, here are eight reasons the simple act of coloring should be a part of your...
This 15-Minute Workout Will Help You Sleep Like A Rock Tonight
You're 15 minutes away from some seriously restful (probably much-needed) sleep.
Bust Your Bloat With This Doctor-Approved 24-Hour Plan
This plan is holistic: No crash diets here!
4 Things I Learned From Overexercising & Undereating
Exercise is a stress on the body. More isn't always better.
When To Take Magnesium At Night, Based On Your Sleep Pattern
An hour before sleep? Right before bed? Here's what a doc has to say.
Can You Naturally Rejuvenate Skin Cells? Yes — Here Are 5 Proven Ways
Take all the skin damage of yesterday and magically transform it into healthy new cells today? Yes, please.
This Simple, Deep Stretch Move Is Ideal For Anyone Who Sits All Day
Release the pain, gain the energy.
Cameron Diaz On Her Secrets To Aging Well
Actress and best-selling author Cameron Diaz shares how she uses meditation, healthy cooking, and nature to feel great as she grows older.
All Your *Burning* Questions About Palo Santo, Answered
Sourcing is so important.
Want To Do Yoga More? Try This 7-Day Yoga Plan For A Calmer, Healthier Week
Yoga instructor Claire Grieve shares her go-to way to flow through the week.
This Is How Much Magnesium To Take For Deep Sleep & No Morning Grogginess
Because there's nothing worse than waking up exhausted.
The Mistake You Might Be Making If You Have Dry Skin & The Easy Fix
If you have chronically dry skin, you know how annoying the condition can be: regular flaking, occasional redness, tightness, and dull complexion.
This Vegan Frittata Is The Ultimate Plant-Based, Protein-Packed Breakfast
Even vegans can enjoy a frittata at brunch.
10 Signs Of Stress You Probably Ignore (But Shouldn't)
Do you know what they are?
The 5 Best Virtual Tours Of National Parks & Wild Lands
During a pandemic, how can we access these wild places?