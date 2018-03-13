4455 results for

Functional Food
Integrative Health

The 4 Pressure Points An Acupuncturist Uses To Support Immunity

Send a signal to the nervous system to "turn on" its own self-healing or regulatory mechanisms.

#Acupuncture #immunity
Paige Bourassa, DACM, L.Ac., RHN
March 11
Women's Health
Integrative Health

Forget Routines: Why Experts Say You Need Variety Now More Than Ever

It would appear diverse experiences make us feel happier.

#COVID-19 #news
Sarah Regan
May 20
Integrative Health

How Alzheimer's Differs In Men & Women, From Risk Factors To Prevention

Lisa Mosconi, Ph.D., has spent years researching the question.

#mbgpodcast #coffee #brain
Jason Wachob
March 6
Wellness Trends

Science-Backed Reasons To Add Coloring To Your Self-Care Practice

From stress and anxiety reduction to mindfulness and self-compassion, here are eight reasons the simple act of coloring should be a part of your...

#alcohol #stress #happiness #mindfulness #addiction
Judy Clement Wall
April 5 2016
Routines

This 15-Minute Workout Will Help You Sleep Like A Rock Tonight

You're 15 minutes away from some seriously restful (probably much-needed) sleep.

#empowerment #sleep #anxiety #stress
Jason Williams, NASM-CPT
February 27 2019
Healthy Weight

4 Things I Learned From Overexercising & Undereating

Exercise is a stress on the body. More isn't always better.

#eating disorder #workout #weight loss
Richelle Ludwig
August 5 2016
Integrative Health

When To Take Magnesium At Night, Based On Your Sleep Pattern

An hour before sleep? Right before bed? Here's what a doc has to say.

#COVID-19 #sleep #stress #mbgsupplements
Emma Loewe
May 17
Beauty

Can You Naturally Rejuvenate Skin Cells? Yes — Here Are 5 Proven Ways

Take all the skin damage of yesterday and magically transform it into healthy new cells today? Yes, please.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
March 2
Routines

Cameron Diaz On Her Secrets To Aging Well

Actress and best-selling author Cameron Diaz shares how she uses meditation, healthy cooking, and nature to feel great as she grows older.

#wellth #celebrity #wellness #aging
Jason Wachob
April 11 2016
Spirituality
Motivation

Want To Do Yoga More? Try This 7-Day Yoga Plan For A Calmer, Healthier Week

Yoga instructor Claire Grieve shares her go-to way to flow through the week.

#yoga
Claire Grieve
May 11
Integrative Health
Beauty

The Mistake You Might Be Making If You Have Dry Skin & The Easy Fix

If you have chronically dry skin, you know how annoying the condition can be: regular flaking, occasional redness, tightness, and dull complexion.

#skin care #mbgsupplements #inflammation
Alexandra Engler
May 9
Recipes
Mental Health
Nature