Meditation

How These 7 Yogis Get Glowing Skin Every Single Day

Say goodbye to your dull complexion for good.

#nutrition #skin #yoga
Leigh Weingus
March 22 2017
Integrative Health

7 Ways The Libra New Moon Can Help You Find Balance

Pause, reflect, recalibrate. We’ve reached the halfway mark of the annual horoscope cycle with the new moon in Libra, the zodiac’s midpoint sign. It’s...

#abundance #mind body connection #wellness #personal growth #astrology
The AstroTwins
October 12 2015
Food Trends
Motivation
Climate Change
Functional Food

6 Basic Principles Of Using Food As Medicine

To honor Hippocrates, who coined the phrase, we called our course “Food As Medicine.”

#healing #nutrition #wellness #healthy foods #food
James S. Gordon, M.D.
August 15 2014
Love

The Surprising Health Benefit Of Being Single

To all the single people currently being bombarded by engagement photos on Facebook and Instagram: You might actually be better off than...

#news #relationships #study #health
Emi Boscamp
December 4 2015

Hilarious "Gluten-Free Museum" Tumblr Removes Grains From Works Of Art

Congratulations: You've made it to the end of the week. For this week's Feel-Good Friday, we present the Gluten Free Museum.

#allergies #news #gluten #foods #food
Emi Boscamp
April 3 2015
Integrative Health

8 Tips To Help You Live To Be 100

In my last article, I gave you the labs you should run to know how quickly or how slowly your body is aging. I talked about how your telomeres, the...

#stress #wellness #aging #sleeping
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
May 14 2014
Climate Change
Food Trends
Personal Growth

10 Habits Of Emotionally Resilient People

Ever notice how some people are stressed during transitions while others can just roll with the punches?

#healing #relationships #let go #gratitude #wellness
Amita Patel, LMSW
May 11 2014

Why You Should Drink Tea For Clear, Beautiful Skin (And 7 Teas To Start Drinking)

Tea offers so much more than warmth and hydration. Steep the right teas and you’ll relax, be better equipped to fight off a cold, feel more energetic,...

#tea #beauty #skin #aging
Jolene Hart
November 24 2015
Spirituality
Women's Health

Wellness Moms Weigh In With Their No. 1 Piece Of Advice For Meghan Markle

With Meghan Markle's first pregnancy around the corner, we are anxiously awaiting her top tips.

#news #pregnancy
Olessa Pindak
October 16 2018

5 Ways To Make Your Home A Spiritual Haven

Chaos is a part of life. Traffic, unruly people on streets, a busy office, tough relationships — it can be difficult to find a peaceful moment among...

#feng shui tips #energy #home
Swati Singh
February 9 2015
Routines