1400 results for

PAID CONTENT FOR So Delicious Dairy Free

This Plant-Based “Risotto” With Coconut Milk Is Everything Right Now

How To Use Coconut Milk To Make A Perfect Plant-Based “Risotto”

#partner #mbgfoodwithbenefits
mindbodygreen
May 6 2019
Recipes
Recipes

Looking For A Fast Dinner? Try These Curry Chicken Lettuce Cups

They're high in protein, good fats, and immune-boosting ingredients.

#fats #protein
Caroline Muggia
April 22 2019
Recipes

A Simple, Delicious Way To Eat Sardines + Get Your Omega-3s

Heavenly mouthfuls of buttery fish and creamy goat's cheese wrapped in a refreshing romaine lettuce leaf not only creates a divine tasting dish, it's...

#healthy recipes #fish #food #whole foods
mindbodygreen
March 4 2015

Polenta With Sautéed Mushrooms & Tomatoes (GF Or Vegan!)

Growing up, I thought polenta was strictly an Italian peasant dish. Later, I discovered that it was the darling of chic restaurants everywhere. But...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #vegan recipes
Silvia Bianco
August 18 2014

2-Day Clean Eating Plan To Reboot Between The Holidays

Here's a delicious 2-day meal plan with easy-to-make recipes that will help you reset after the holiday.

#gluten-free recipe #holidays #healthy recipes #vegan #detox
Ilene Godofsky
December 2 2014
Recipes

This Roasted Halloumi & Citrus Summer Salad Is A Must

Enjoy this Lebanese-inspired dish outside in the sun.

#salads
Caroline Muggia
June 28 2019
Recipes
Women's Health
Wellness Trends

The 11 New Wellness Books You Need This Fall

Get your Amazon wish list ready.

#books #wellness
Emma Loewe
September 26 2017
Recipes

These Seitan Fajitas Will Impress Even The Biggest Of Carnivores

Serve this dish to a meat-eating friend, and they might not even notice the difference!

#easy meals #vegan
Jamie Schneider
November 1 2019
Recipes
Recipes

The Perfect Protein-Packed Make-Ahead Breakfast

Make a batch on Sunday and wake up happy all week long.

#Paleo #recipes #paleo recipes #food
Pete Evans
August 3 2015
Recipes

Easy Weeknight Pasta With An Asian Twist (Vegan & Gluten-Free)

Even before I knew I was intolerant to gluten, I wasn't a big pasta person, but every once in a while I'll get a craving for a big bowl of brown rice...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Ilene Godofsky
January 14 2014
Recipes
Food Trends
Recipes