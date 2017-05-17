1408 results for

The Everyday Detox: What Food To Incorporate So You're Always Effortlessly Cleansing

You don't want to DO a detox—you want to LIVE a detoxifying life.

Sarah Aldrich
January 16 2017
Cauliflower, Coriander + Chickpea Quinoa Bowl With Cilantro Vinaigrette

Christina Liva
November 10 2014
This Black Bean Chili Is A One-Pot Wonder With A Surprising Ingredient

It brightens the deep, savory taste of the smoky spices.

Ellie Krieger, R.D.
October 18 2019

Tired Of Toast? 3 Recipes To Take It Up A Notch

Because butter and jam just ain’t cool anymore.

Kavisha Jega
June 14 2015
This Broccoli Quinoa Bowl Is The Perfect Meal For 2

It includes immune-boosting and heart-healthy ingredients!

Caroline Muggia
April 4 2019

3 Make-Ahead Vegan Meals

Getting prepped for the busy week ahead can make the difference between eating healthy and eating ... well, cold pizza for dinner. If you're trying to...

Ginny Kay McMeans
January 8 2016
The Ultimate Breakfast Treat: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Pancakes

Customizable and family-friendly, these are the ultimate comfort food.

Laura Lea Bryant
April 17
Try These Vegan No-Bake Almond Butter Bars, Because It's The Weekend

Try out any of your favorite nut butters to switch up the flavor.

Rachel Conners
March 28

Cranberry Protein Bars (Sweetened Only With Raw Honey)

The protein bars you grab off the shelf of a convenience store are often full of questionable ingredients. The best way to get around this, is to make...

Abigail Hopkins, R.N.
April 22 2015
3 Cookbook Authors Share Their Favorite Vegetarian Holiday Main Dish

You'll like them even better than the classic meat-based fare.

Liz Moody
November 27 2019
Sensitive To Lectins? Here's How You Can Still Eat This Lentil Soup

With the right preparation lentils can be a nutritious addition, even to a lectin-free diet!

Claudia Curici
February 26
5 Phytonutrients You Should Be Eating For An Everyday Detox

The color of your food matters—here's how to use it to your advantage.

Deanna Minich, M.D., IFMCP
December 7 2016