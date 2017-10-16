1400 results for

Recipes

Drinking This Healing Tonic Daily Helped Tame My Inflammation & Leaky Gut

She was in pain all the time—until she started drinking this.

#gut health #inflammation #vegan
Minna Lee
October 16 2017

Southwestern-Style Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

It's the season, once again, for sweet potatoes, and we never tire of good ways to cook this delicious vegetable.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #whole foods
Silvia Bianco
October 1 2014
Love

Here's What People Really Think About Workplace Romances

What's at stake when you have a romantic relationship with a co-worker?

#dating
Georgina Berbari
July 13 2019
Food Trends

Heck, Yes: Vegan Avocado Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

Six ingredients to creamy, vegan ice cream (no cashews required!).

#recipes #dessert #healthy recipes #food #vegan recipes
Virpi Mikkonen
May 16 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR Applegate

The Ultimate Guide To Better-For-You Summer Grilling

Fire up the grill, grab some humanely raised meat, and get cooking!

#partner #environmentalism #easy meals
mindbodygreen
June 10 2018

Thaw Your Winter Chill With This Healthy, Warming Irish Stew

Just what you want on those cold, blustery nights.

#recipes #plant-based
Steve Flynn
December 23 2016

3 Easy Recipes To Heal Your Gut

Our digestion determines the health of each cell in our body. Strong efficient digestion equals great energy, glowing skin, deep sleep, and good mood....

#healthy recipes #wellness #digestion #healthy foods #food
Nadya Andreeva
February 26 2014
Beauty

Garlic Quinoa With Ginger-Coriander Sauce

Cheers to hearty food that won't give you indigestion and comfort food that won't put you in a food coma. This dish is the perfect balance of hearty...

#gluten-free recipe #wellness #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Molly Patrick
May 8 2014
Functional Food

New Ways To Get More Turmeric (That Aren't Curry)

Want more anti-inflammatory turmeric? Try these totally different recipes.

#turmeric #healthy foods #food
Nicole Azzopardi
March 19 2016

The Easiest Gluten-Free Granola You'll Ever Make

This granola is the perfect replacement for cereal and is gluten free and suitable for both Paleo and vegan. You can make it on the weekend and have...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Vanessa Vickery
August 27 2014

Autumn Mushroom Stroganoff (It's Vegan, Too!)

Apart from the changing leaves, nothing says fall like stroganoff in your mouth.

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Molly Patrick
October 22 2013
Food Trends

A Make-Ahead Recipe For A Great Vegan Breakfast

Start warm summer days off right with this healthy, delicious quinoa bowl that will keep you energized throughout the day.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #breakfast #food #quinoa
Mariana Diez
July 12 2015