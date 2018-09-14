1400 results for

PAID CONTENT FOR Natural Vitality

4 Simple Ways To Add Magnesium To Your Routine Right Now

These Are The 4 Easy Ways To Add Magnesium To Your Daily Routine

#partner #smoothies #superfoods
mindbodygreen
September 14 2018
Beauty

The Japanese Hair Secret That Claims To Give You Long, Flowing Locks

There are some hair traditions that have so much lore surrounding them, you can't help but being drawn in: Rice water for hair growth is one of those.

#hair
Alexandra Engler
May 31
Functional Food
Functional Food

The Absolute Best Foods For Getting That Youthful Glow

The best foods for a youthful glow, including anti-inflammatory foods and those that prevent AGEs.

#skin care #longevity
Keira Barr, M.D.
March 25 2019
Recipes

7-Ingredient Green Soup With Roasted Cauliflower + Fennel

This soup is so simple to make and packed with flavor, making it one of my favorite comfort food dishes in these winter months. The secret is roasting...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #food #vegan recipes
Leah Vanderveldt
January 28 2016
Beauty
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR Shalane Flanagan and Elyse Kopecky

A Pair Of Hangry Athletes Wrote A Cookbook & We Want To Make Everything

These are the easiest healthy meals that fueled Shalane Flanagan while training.

#partner #easy meals
mindbodygreen
August 29 2018
Integrative Health

No, Butter Isn't Back: A Cardiologist Explains Why You Should Stay Away From Animal Fat

In the last five years, there's been a huge push to abandon the idea that saturated fats promote heart disease.

#nutrition #heart disease
Joel Kahn, M.D.
October 17 2015
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR Pulses

The Secret Ingredient For Healthier Dips

When pureed, pulses take on a creamy texture that makes the perfect base for a dip. Plus, pulses can take on any kind of flavor, making them perfect...

#fiber #healthy recipes #protein #wellness #snacks
mindbodygreen
November 22 2016
Functional Food

Exactly What An Immunologist Recommends Eating To Stay Healthy

While we may not be able to control the rest of the world right now, we can dictate how we treat ourselves and our bodies.

#COVID-19 #sleep #mbgsupplements #hormones #immunity
Amy Shah, M.D.
April 30

4-Ingredient Carob + Goji Berry Bark

I LOVE chocolate bark but it can be packed with lots of unhealthy ingredients and tons of sugar, so I decided to create my own version.

#recipes #dessert #healthy recipes #food
Jesse Lane Lee
February 20 2016
Recipes
Beauty
Functional Food
Recipes