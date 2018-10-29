1408 results for

7 Essential Foods For Creating Vegan Meals

Whether you're just dabbling in veganism or you want to upgrade to a clean food kitchen, here are the seven foods you MUST have in your pantry or...

#plant-based #healthy foods #food
Lisa Consiglio Ryan
January 29 2016
Can't Have Caffeine But Getting Bulletproof Coffee FOMO? Try These Instead

Try these drinks for some bulletproof benefits minus the caffeine.

#caffeine #fats #coffee #functional recipes #drinks
Elizabeth Gerson
February 18 2019
Bookmarking: This 2-Ingredient Drink Is The Best Natural Constipation Cure We've Heard Of

You likely already have everything you need in your pantry.

#gut health #drinks #digestion
Liz Moody
September 21 2018

The Kale Salad Recipe To End All Kale Salad Recipes

I say we make kale a classic. The tan trench coat of vegetables. The black pencil skirt of DLG's. (dark, leafy greens) The nude pump of stir-fry.

#healthy recipes #wellness #healthy foods #kale #food
Holli Thompson
April 24 2014
Yes, It's Possible To Make A Vegan Omelet. Here's How

It's all thanks to a genius, protein-packed secret ingredient.

#vegan #breakfast
Liz Moody
February 17 2018
What I Learned After 30 Days Of Plant-Based Eating (It's NOT What You Think)

As a health-coach who loves food, I naturally wanted to try this different way of eating.

#plant-based #vegetarian #healthy foods
Kezia Hall
December 13 2015
Finally: The Secret To How Italians Are So Healthy (And Happy!)

Make your kitchen feel like a scene from Under the Tuscan Sun.

#inflammation
Liz Moody
November 7 2017
The 3 Tiny Tweaks I Use To Make Stuffing Way Healthier & Far More Delicious

No, we're not using cauliflower, and I won't apologize for it.

#Blood Sugar #inflammation #protein #holiday #dinner
Liz Moody
November 18 2018
Curious About Colonics? Here's Who Might Benefit & Who Should Steer Clear

Can this controversial procedure really help you detox?

#gut health #digestion
Elsbeth Riley
February 27 2019
Carrot Cumin Soup & 2 More Ayurvedic Recipes To Keep On Rotation In Late Summer

Mid-July to September is the time for foods that are sweet, salty, and sour.

#Ayurveda #digestion #turmeric #immunity
Ananta Ripa Ajmera
July 12
Need A Quick Dinner Idea? Try These Easy, Vegan Jackfruit Tacos

Too hungry to wait long for dinner? Make these plant-based tacos.

#vegan #dinner
Eliza Sullivan
July 12
Late-Night Sweet Tooth? Make These Knockout Nighttime Cookies

Help your body wind down in the evenings, with a cookie.

#dessert #vegan #gluten-free
Haile Thomas
August 1
