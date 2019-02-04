1408 results for

Recipes
Recipes
Food Trends
Recipes

Almond Butter Miso Soup (Yes, It's Possible *And* Delicious)

This recipe incorporates two unexpected yet complementary ingredients.

#soup #functional nutrition
Jamie Schneider
September 18 2019
Functional Food
Functional Food
Wellness Trends

The Detoxifying Spring Herb Already Growing In Your Backyard

As an integrative doctor and Ayurvedic expert, I recommend boosting your body's natural detoxification cycle during the spring. Here's one of my...

#Ayurveda #flowers #gardening #detox
Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D.
March 27 2016
Food Trends
Recipes
Recipes
Recipes

Forget Tofu: This Is The Best Vegan Scramble You Can Make

If you're a savory breakfast person, this one's for you.

#vegan #breakfast
Liz Moody
February 4 2018
Recipes

The World's Most Famous Food Blogger Just Shared The Vegetarian Thanksgiving Main Dish Of Your Dreams

Even meat lovers are going to be addicted to this veg-packed wonder.

#vegan #dinner #holiday
Ella Mills
November 20 2017

A Rice Bowl For Breakfast (Yes, Really!)

Breakfast that's good enough for any time of the day.

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #breakfast #food
Lukas Volger
March 9 2016
Recipes

Simple & Comforting Dinner: Sweet Potato Cottage Pie

This is a take on my grandmother’s ragout, which she made by cutting an onion into quarters and frying it in a little olive oil with 2 cloves of...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #food
Laura Santtini
December 20 2015
Recipes
Recipes

Got A Savory Brunch Craving? These Simple Tomato & Thyme Eggs Will Help

If you cringe at the thought of pancakes for breakfast, we've got the perfect recipe for you.

#functional nutrition #easy meals #breakfast
Jamie Schneider
November 17 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Tito's Handmade Vodka

The Ultra-Refreshing Cocktail You'll Want at Every Outdoor Party This Summer

This summer's star ingredient? Hydrating, cooling cucumber.

#alcohol #partner
mindbodygreen
May 20 2019
Recipes
Recipes

Yes, Fondue Is Back — But There's A Twist

It doubles as a pasta sauce!

#Blood Sugar
Caroline Muggia
March 15 2019
PAID CONTENT FOR Mark Sisson, author of Keto for Life

If You’re Worried About Craving Carbs On Keto, This Expert’s Approach Changes Everything

Starting the Keto diet isn't so hard after all. Read on to find out why.

#partner #functional nutrition
mindbodygreen
November 5 2018