3 Signs You're Meant To Help People + How To Figure Out Your Gift

Have you ever felt that you’re here on this earth to help others? Do you have a strong desire to make this planet, and the beings who inhabit it, a...

#healing #career #personal growth #self-awareness
Lloyd Burnett
July 12 2015
Tap Into The Magic Of Spring With These Essential Oils

And what better way to welcome spring than with these 6 high vibe essential oils, flower essences, and absolutes hand-selected for tapping into the...

#aromatherapy #beauty #mind body connection #wellness
Leigh Winters, M.A., M.S.
April 13 2017

15 Things You THINK Are Making You A Better Person (But Aren't)

We put so much pressure on ourselves to do, be, and have more, we exhaust ourselves to the point that we can't do much of anything. I realized this by...

#happiness #joy #mindfulness #abundance #mind body connection
Shannon Kaiser
July 9 2015
The Only 4 Things That Got Me Through My Heartbreaking Divorce

Here's a guide to surviving your divorce when doing so seems impossible.

#relationships #marriage #personal growth #divorce
Kristen Campbell
April 11 2017

5 Feng Shui Habits To Help You Find More Flow In Your Life

Days when you're “in the zone” are spectacular, right? It’s almost like you’ve become a channel for ideas and solutions as things fall into place in...

#feng shui #Flow #energy #home
Dana Claudat
July 6 2015
How Buying A Yoni Egg Changed My Life

"The yoni egg can catalyze a sensual awakening. Adorn yourself in essential oils of jasmine, rose, sandalwood, and vetiver; concoct a sexy,...

#empowerment #sexuality #hormones #feminism
Molly McConnell
April 7 2017
17 Signs You've Finally Healed Your Inflammation

Is your inflammation really under control?

#inflammation
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
October 4 2018
Which Protein Powders Are Healthiest? A Definitive Ranking

Hemp, collagen, pea, whey—we sort through it all so you don't have to.

#functional foods #workout #protein #training #food
Lisa Hayim
April 3 2017
How Your Bond With Your Pets Affects Their Emotional Health

Your pet can tell how you're feeling and share your emotions.

#dogs
Dr. Richard H. Pitcairn
April 2 2017
The 7 Types Of Chemistry + What Each One Means For Your Relationship

Not all chemistry is created equal. Do you and your boo have what it takes to go the distance?

#friendship #dating #soul mates
Annice Star
April 1 2017
4 Yoga Poses To Keep Your Gut On Track While You Travel

Because who wants to be constipated on vacation?

#gut health #yoga
Elyse Sparkes
March 30 2017

Out-Smart Self-Sabotage: 5 Steps To Change Subconscious Beliefs

Are you tired of getting in your own way? Perhaps you agree that if you want to get to the gym by 6am, you can't stay glued to the TV till 1am. The...

#love #happiness #personal growth #weight loss #healthy foods
Kim Ward, PhD
December 11 2013

10 Plant-Based Cookbooks That Will Make You Want To Cook Vegetables

Something amazing is happening in the food world right now — vegetables are becoming the cool thing to cook. Chefs, bloggers and home cooks are all...

#food as medicine #smoothies #plant-based #juicing #food
Leah Vanderveldt
June 26 2015