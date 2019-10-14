580 results for
This Tiramisu Trifle Is A Vegan Take On A Traditional Italian Dessert
It looks luxurious and decadent, as most Italian desserts do.
This Pad Thai Salad Is A Lighter Version Of The Takeout Classic
A light, colorful version of a Thai takeout classic.
5 Easy Ways To Turn A Sweet Potato Into A Delicious Dinner
A super-easy dinner that everyone can get excited about? Sign us up!
Hemp Berry Muffins That Will Change The Way You Think About Breakfast
Use hemp protein powder to bake these delicious berry muffins.
Life Hack: How To Melt Dairy-Free Cheese For Gooey, Crispy Grilled Cheese
Wanna Make The Perfect Plant-Based Grilled Cheese? Here’s Our Secret
10-Minute Meal: Spicy Cauliflower Stir-Fry
A quick stir-fry is a great way to turn vegetables into a meal fast.
Target Has Secretly Turned Into A Health Food Store. Here Are Our Top Picks
With shockingly low prices, the superstore is making wellness accessible for everyone.
Exclusive: Whole30 Just Launched Their Own Line Of Dressings & Sauces
You have to try the Elderberry Vinaigrette.
Buying This Type Of Toilet Paper Could Help Save Thousands Of Trees Per Day
Why you should consider bamboo-based bath tissue.
Kale Thin Mint Smoothie (Vegan)
I am a former Girl Scout Thin Mint cookie addict.
Here's How I Get 80 Grams Of Protein A Day Without Eating Meat
Because meat's not the only food that has protein, you know.
Throw These 7 Things In Your Beach Bag For Your Most Sustainable Summer Ever
At long last, summer is (sorta, kinda) here again.
I Have Celiac Disease: Here's Why I Don't Eat Gluten-Free
If I had started to eat "gluten-free" like they told me to years ago, I’d still be sick.
5 Natural Ways To Fight Hot Flashes & Weight Gain During Menopause
For many women, entering menopause means dealing with two big symptoms: hot flashes and weight gain.
10 Things You Need To Know About Soy
Tackling the topic of soy is a little like trying to untangle my four year-old daughter's hair. First, I feel overwhelmed just looking at the mess....
9 'Healthy' Foods That Registered Dietitians Won't Touch
Say it ain't so!
These Are The Biggest Myths & Truths About Animal Protein
We break down three big misconceptions about animal protein.
Beyoncé's Favorite Protein Powder Is Now Available At Target: Here's What You Need To Know
Want to eat like a queen? We've got just the thing.
These 8 Foods Are Wreaking Havoc On Your Hormones
We thought one of these was a health food!
Found: The Top 8 Plant-Based Protein Sources (No Powders Allowed!)
Plus, all the myths around protein, busted.