1138 results for

Recipes
Integrative Health

I Spent Years Trying To Heal My Gut, Fatigue & Brain Fog. Here's What Finally Worked

My digestion was wrecked, I hadn't had my period in years, and I was experiencing extreme fatigue and brain fog. After trying countless books,...

#healing #digestion #health
Natalie Decleve
March 3 2016
Spirituality

Already Over Winter? Here Are 5 Mindful Ways To Embrace The Season

Some ideas for embracing the quiet, reflective energy of the season.

#manifesting #environmentalism #journaling #Purpose
Julia Plevin
December 3 2019
Recipes

Fiesta Winter Minestrone

Warm up with this satisfying vegan entrée, a healthy, vegetable-packed soup with a kick!

#soup #healthy recipes #food #whole foods
Allison Day
January 18 2015
Climate Change
Functional Food

Gingery Butternut Red Lentil Soup

Butternut squash and red lentils combine to make this yummy and smooth, gingery soup!

#healthy recipes #wellness #vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods
The Humane Society of the United States
December 3 2012
Food Trends

The Best Healthy Fall Dish, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Which one is best for your star sign?

#easy meals #astrology
Liz Moody
November 16 2019

12 Super Nutritious Foods To Eat More Of

Are you eating these foods on the regular?

#food as medicine #healthy foods #food
Sarah Stanley
February 10 2016
Outdoors

8 Wellness Superstars Reveal Their Favorite Hikes In The World

Get ready to lace up your hiking boots.

#hiking
Leigh Weingus
July 7 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Social CBD

4 Fascinating Things We Learned About Adding CBD To Coffee

Read on for the how-to's and must-knows on coffee + CBD.

#partner #CBD #coffee
Krista Soriano
October 30 2019

2-Day Clean Eating Plan To Reboot Between The Holidays

Here's a delicious 2-day meal plan with easy-to-make recipes that will help you reset after the holiday.

#gluten-free recipe #holidays #healthy recipes #vegan #detox
Ilene Godofsky
December 2 2014
Change-Makers

Hilary Duff On The Eating Plan That's Helping Her Feel Happier & Healthier

"I am really being healthy right now, and for the first time in my life, I am actually really enjoying it."

#celebrity #environmentalism #snacks #motherhood
Emma Loewe
October 9 2019
Integrative Health
Integrative Health
Food Trends

Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Miso

Although this thick, versatile seasoning paste originated in China twenty-five hundred years ago, miso is most commonly associated with Japan, where...

#personal growth
Margaret M. Wittenberg
July 7 2013

Why You Should Be Drinking More Bone Broth

Homemade soup has a strong reputation as a healing food and there's a good reason for that. In particular, soups made with bone broth are especially...

#nutrition #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Francesca Alfano
November 21 2014
Functional Food

5 Ways To Spring Clean Your Body With Food

As we spring clean our homes, we should also spring clean our bodies. It's the perfect time to change from winter warming foods to those that help the...

#food as medicine #clean food #food #Traditional Chinese Medicine
Dolores Baretta, LAc
March 7 2016