Italian Spice Superfood Stew (It's Vegan!)
When I make a stew, I go big.
I Spent Years Trying To Heal My Gut, Fatigue & Brain Fog. Here's What Finally Worked
My digestion was wrecked, I hadn't had my period in years, and I was experiencing extreme fatigue and brain fog. After trying countless books,...
Already Over Winter? Here Are 5 Mindful Ways To Embrace The Season
Some ideas for embracing the quiet, reflective energy of the season.
Fiesta Winter Minestrone
Warm up with this satisfying vegan entrée, a healthy, vegetable-packed soup with a kick!
The Problem With Health Food That Nobody’s Talking About
On-the-go wellness has a dark side.
5 RD-Approved Ways To Make Your Thanksgiving A Little Healthier
Without sacrificing flavor.
Gingery Butternut Red Lentil Soup
Butternut squash and red lentils combine to make this yummy and smooth, gingery soup!
The Best Healthy Fall Dish, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
Which one is best for your star sign?
12 Super Nutritious Foods To Eat More Of
Are you eating these foods on the regular?
8 Wellness Superstars Reveal Their Favorite Hikes In The World
Get ready to lace up your hiking boots.
4 Fascinating Things We Learned About Adding CBD To Coffee
Read on for the how-to's and must-knows on coffee + CBD.
2-Day Clean Eating Plan To Reboot Between The Holidays
Here's a delicious 2-day meal plan with easy-to-make recipes that will help you reset after the holiday.
Hilary Duff On The Eating Plan That's Helping Her Feel Happier & Healthier
"I am really being healthy right now, and for the first time in my life, I am actually really enjoying it."
How Stress Can Mess With Your Gut & 4 Things You Can Do About It
Stressed out? Your gut might be paying for it.
This Is How Deepak Chopra, M.D., Stays Present, Energized & 'Clear'
His daily routine is as admirable as it is unorthodox.
What The Healthiest People We Know Order at Fast-Food Restaurants
RDs share their genius ideas.
Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Miso
Although this thick, versatile seasoning paste originated in China twenty-five hundred years ago, miso is most commonly associated with Japan, where...
Why You Should Be Drinking More Bone Broth
Homemade soup has a strong reputation as a healing food and there's a good reason for that. In particular, soups made with bone broth are especially...
5 Ways To Spring Clean Your Body With Food
As we spring clean our homes, we should also spring clean our bodies. It's the perfect time to change from winter warming foods to those that help the...