13 Clean-Eating Breakfasts

You should aim to eat breakfast no later than 30 minutes after rising and pack your breakfast full of protein and good fats. This ensures stable blood...

#healthy recipes #smoothies #breakfast #food
Emily Holmes
March 27 2015
Food Trends

5 Fats That Don't Make You Fat

There are a lot of myths out there regarding nutrition.

#avocado #slideshows #weight loss #healthy foods #superfoods
Jen Broyles
February 4 2013
Parenting

So You Want Your Family To Eat Healthy: Here's Everything You Need To Know

It doesn't have to be stressful. In fact, it can be a lot of fun.

#motherhood #food sensitivity
Ashley Koch
June 15 2018
Integrative Health

How Bee Pollen Could Treat Your Allergies

How to ease into eating bee pollen to combat your allergies.

#allergies #immunity
Tiffany Lester, M.D.
March 12 2014
Functional Food

5 Foods You Should Eat For Great Health (And How To Enjoy Them!)

Here are five of my favorite healthy foods — AND the ways I like to enjoy them.

#slideshows #turmeric #healthy foods #kale #coconut oil
Danielle Prestejohn
August 22 2013
Functional Food
Food Trends

How Do You Eat Intuitively When Your Intuition Just Wants French Fries?

I keep trying to tune in, but the voice inside me keeps asking for cake.

#stress #flexibility #digestion #body positivity #snacks
Robyn Youkilis
June 5 2018
Integrative Health
Recipes

5 Food Combos To Get More Nutrition Out Of Every Meal

Up your nutrient absorption with these simple pairings.

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Leah Vanderveldt
May 20 2016
Functional Food
Recipes

Acai + Pineapple Coconut Water Smoothie

This is a perfect morning or post workout smoothie to make you feel strong!

#smoothie #avocado #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Kathryn Budig
April 25 2012

6 Strategies To Eat Your Way Out Of Spring Allergies

If you suffer from spring allergies the promise of blooming flowers and warmer temperatures may translate into watery eyes, trouble breathing, and a...

#allergies #nutrition #food
Taz Bhatia, M.D.
April 16 2015
Recipes
Beauty
Integrative Health

My Chronic Bloating Was Ruining My Life. Here's How I Got Rid Of It For Good

"It got to the point where I woke up severely bloating and I couldn't get through my day."

#news #gut health #digestion
Jenna Schreck
May 10 2018

5 Tips To Have A Great Poop Every Time

You can’t talk about optimal health without discussing poop. Regular elimination is a crucial part of this process, while diarrhea or constipation can...

#healing #fiber #wellness #water
JJ Virgin, CNS, BCHN
April 8 2015

The Underrated Herb You Can Eat Every Day To Fight Inflammation

This once-ignored garnish is really a superstar of the food as medicine concept. It's a source of vitamin A, vitamin C, and lutein and zeaxanthin....

#Herbs #allergies #parsley #food as medicine #gardening
Jonathan Galland
May 3 2016

7 Things Everyone Should Know About The Elimination Diet + How It Can Help You Heal

This protocol helped me uncover hidden food intolerances, overcome chronic fatigue, heal my gut, and improve my digestive and skin problems. But in my...

#health #healthy foods #food sensitivity
William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
April 29 2016
Functional Food